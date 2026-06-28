President Bola Tinubu’s signing of the NIMC Act 2026 marks a historic overhaul of Nigeria's digital public infrastructure.

President Bola Tinubu’s signing of the NIMC Act 2026 marks a historic overhaul of Nigeria's digital public infrastructure.

Tinubu signs new NIMC Act: 7 major changes every Nigerian with a NIN should know

President Bola Tinubu has signed the new NIMC Act 2026 into law. Here are the seven biggest changes every Nigerian with a NIN should know, from one identity to smarter services.

SUMMARY

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Tinubu has signed the NIMC Act 2026, replacing the 2007 identity law.

The law introduces one digital identity, stronger data protection, and integrated government databases.

Nigerians can expect easier verification, fewer repeated registrations, and a future multipurpose smart ID card.

President Bola Tinubu has signed the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2026 into law , ushering in what the Federal Government describes as a major transformation of Nigeria's identity management system.

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The new legislation repeals and replaces the 2007 framework established by the National Identity Management Commission , introducing a modern digital identity framework designed to improve security, reduce bureaucracy, strengthen data protection, and make it easier for Nigerians to access public and private services.

At the heart of the law is a simple goal: One Person, One Identity.

Here are seven major changes every Nigerian with a National Identification Number (NIN) should know.

1. Your NIN becomes your single official identity

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The new law reinforces the National Identification Number (NIN) as Nigeria's primary identity credential.

Instead of relying on multiple identity systems, the government wants the NIN to serve as the foundation for verifying individuals across government agencies, banks, telecom companies, and other institutions.

Both physical and digital forms of the identity credential will be recognised for authentication.

2. You may no longer need to register your biometrics repeatedly

The new law establishes strict compliance guidelines with the NDPA to guarantee your biometric data cannot be accessed or reused without your direct consent.

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One of the biggest changes is the integration of government databases.

Under the new Act, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), financial institutions, and telecom operators can securely synchronise identity records through NIMC.

In practical terms, this means Nigerians may no longer have to repeatedly submit fingerprints, facial scans, or other biometric information every time they access a new government service. Instead, agencies can verify identities using an existing NIN record.

3. Banking and fintech verification could become much faster

Opening a bank account, accessing digital financial services, or completing Know Your Customer (KYC) verification may become quicker and more secure.

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With a stronger and more reliable identity infrastructure, banks and fintech companies will be able to verify customers more efficiently while reducing fraud and identity theft.

The improved verification system is also expected to lower operational costs for financial institutions.

4. A single smart card could replace multiple cards

The revised legal framework paves the way for a unified, multipurpose smart card that integrates official identification with social welfare programs and payment services.

The Act provides the legal backing for a new General Multipurpose Card under the vision of "One Card, Multiple Possibilities".

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Rather than carrying several cards for different services, Nigerians may eventually have access to one smart card that can serve multiple purposes.

The card could function as an official means of identification, support financial transactions, and provide access to government programmes and social intervention schemes.

5. Your personal data gets stronger legal protection

As more services become connected, protecting citizens' information becomes paramount.

The NIMC Act 2026 explicitly aligns with the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) to enshrine a foundational rule: your personal information cannot be accessed without your consent, nor can it be used beyond the specific purpose for which you gave it.

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To give citizens actual peace of mind, the law introduces severe legal teeth against data abusers.

Under the newly signed highlights of the NIMC Act 2026 , any unauthorised access to your identity records now carries a minimum of five years' imprisonment, while corporate bodies that carelessly handle or breach citizen data face crippling fines of up to ₦20 million.

6. Fraudsters may find it harder to use fake identities

Identity thieves and duplicate registrants face a swift crackdown under the updated Act, which introduces a mandatory minimum five-year jail sentence for identity fraud.

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A unified identity system is heavily geared toward tightening national security.

The updated legislation completely ramps up the government's anti-fraud machinery, making it significantly harder for criminals to exploit false identities, register multiple times, or execute identity theft.

For the first time, the law grants NIMC extensive, court-authorised powers to investigate offences, conduct searches, seize evidence, decrypt data, and directly arrest suspects.

READ ALSO: Seven Boko Haram terrorists arrested while returning from Hajj through NIN verification

Criminals face a swift and harsh crackdown, as multiple registrations and impersonation now carry a minimum five-year jail term.

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Furthermore, with identity databases securely harmonised across immigration, telecom, and banking sectors, security agencies can now flag duplicate identities and track down fraudulent actors in real time.

7. More Nigerians will be included in government services

The law also focuses on inclusion.

It expands access to identity registration for underserved and vulnerable populations, including people without permanent residential addresses.

This means more Nigerians can obtain a legal identity and gain access to welfare programmes, financial services, healthcare, education, and other government initiatives that require a verified identity.

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Why the new law matters

The NIMC Act 2026 empowers the commission to build a truly interconnected national identity registry, bringing an end to fragmented and isolated database systems.

Beyond making it easier to verify identities, the NIMC Act 2026 is intended to serve as the foundation for Nigeria's growing digital economy.

By replacing fragmented identity systems with a single digital identity infrastructure, the government hopes to improve service delivery, strengthen cybersecurity, support digital payments, and make interactions between citizens, businesses, and government agencies more seamless.