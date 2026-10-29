Golden Penny Noodles is giving away free packs, but Nigerians could walk away with much more

Golden Penny Noodles is giving Nigerians free noodles, and apparently, they want to see what you do with them.

The brand has partnered with Chowdeck to add four free packs of Golden Penny Noodles to selected orders from participating vendors, including Amoke Oge and Sweet Sensation.

But the four packs are only the beginning because Golden Penny has attached a little challenge to the giveaway.

If you receive the noodles with your Chowdeck order, take a picture, post it on social media and tag @GPennyNoodles for a chance to get ₦2,000 airtime.

And if you think a picture is too easy, there is another way to play.

Cook the noodles, record your cooking process, post the video and tag Golden Penny Noodles, and you could stand a chance to win a laptop or a Samsung smartphone.

So yes, Golden Penny is giving you noodles and then basically saying, Show us what you can do with them.

You Don't Have to Wait for a Chowdeck Order

There is one important detail, though.

The cooking challenge is not only for people lucky enough to find four packs inside their Chowdeck order.

If you haven't ordered from Chowdeck, you can simply buy Golden Penny Noodles from a store and participate. And if you already received the four free packs and have somehow managed to finish all of them, you can buy another pack and still get in on the challenge.

The free Chowdeck packs are therefore one part of the activation, not your only ticket in.

What matters is getting the noodles, getting into the kitchen and creating your video.

Four Packs, Then What?

It is a fairly simple idea: Golden Penny gets its noodles into more kitchens, consumers get something extra with an order they were already making, and the people who decide to create content around it get a shot at something bigger.

The brand has been rolling out its new noodles following the “We’ve Heard You” campaign, but this time the focus is less on telling people about the product and more on getting them to actually try it.

And there is plenty of room to get creative with that.

Maybe you have a very serious noodle recipe. Maybe you have a questionable one that somehow works. Maybe you are the person who puts almost everything in your noodles and calls it cooking.

Whatever your style, Golden Penny wants to see it.

Next time you order from a participating vendor on Chowdeck, check your bag before you settle in with your meal.

Those four packs of Golden Penny Noodles could be more than a freebie.

They could be your next ₦2,000 airtime, a laptop, or a Samsung smartphone.