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Disturbing video of toddler flogged with wire sparks outrage, NAPTIP promises prosecution

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 15:05 - 23 September 2026
NAPTIP claims to have opened investigation on the incident
NAPTIP is working with security agencies to identify a man seen flogging a toddler with a cable in a viral video and promises prosecution.
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  • A viral video shows a man repeatedly flogging a toddler with what appears to be a cable.

  • NAPTIP says it is working with security agencies to identify and locate the man.

  • The agency has promised prosecution and appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

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A video showing a man repeatedly flogging a toddler with what appears to be a charger cable has triggered widespread condemnation online after it circulated on X on Wednesday.

In the clip, a shirtless man in shorts is seen striking the child across the head and body. The blows knock the toddler to a tiled floor, where she is seen crying and using her hands to shield her head as the beating continues. 

The man is heard speaking sharply to the child in Yoruba, as the child struggles to hide her head.

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The footage spread quickly across social media, with many Nigerians calling for the man to be identified and arrested.

Responding on Wednesday, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said it was aware of the video and working with security agencies to locate the man.

The agency said it would never tolerate child abuse and pledged to pursue prosecution. It asked anyone with information to reach it via direct message, email, or its shortcode.

The incident adds to a run of viral child-abuse cases in Nigeria this year that have drawn NAPTIP's attention. 

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In July, a woman in Abia State was filmed appearing to threaten a young girl with a knife during a violent altercation, a video that also drew calls for her arrest. 

READ ALSO: Every Nigerian should undergo military training to understand hunger and endurance — Defence minister

Separately, the agency opened a probe into a Lagos daycare centre in February after resurfaced social media posts raised abuse allegations.

No arrest has yet been announced in Wednesday's case. NAPTIP said its investigation is ongoing.

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