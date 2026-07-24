Nigeria 🇳🇬 Senate backs bill to compel Facebook, TikTok and others to open offices in Nigeria.

Nigeria 🇳🇬 Senate backs bill to compel Facebook, TikTok and others to open offices in Nigeria.

Senate moves to compel Facebook, TikTok, X, others to open offices in Nigeria— here’s why

The Nigerian Senate has backed a bill seeking to compel Facebook, TikTok, X and other social media platforms to establish physical offices in Nigeria. Here's why lawmakers say the move is necessary.

The Senate is considering a bill requiring social media platforms to establish physical offices in Nigeria.

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The proposal seeks to amend the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023.

Lawmakers say the measure will improve accountability, data protection, tax compliance and job creation.

The bill is still undergoing legislative consideration and has not yet become law.

The Nigerian Senate has moved a step closer to requiring major social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, X, Instagram and YouTube to establish physical offices in Nigeria after stakeholders backed a proposed bill during a public hearing in Abuja. The proposal is aimed at strengthening regulation, improving accountability and increasing the contribution of global technology companies to Nigeria's digital economy.

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The bill, sponsored by Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North), seeks to amend the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, to make it mandatory for social media platforms, data controllers and data processors operating in Nigeria to maintain functional offices within the country's territorial boundaries.

Speaking during the public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security, Senate President Godswill Akpabio , represented by Deputy Senate Leader Lola Ashiru, said the proposed legislation is not intended to stifle innovation or discourage investment. Instead, he said it is designed to encourage stronger engagement between global technology firms, Nigerian users and regulators.

Defending the bill, Nwoko said many multinational technology companies generate significant revenue from Nigeria but have no physical presence in the country. According to him, requiring local offices would improve compliance with Nigerian laws, strengthen data protection enforcement, enhance consumer protection, increase tax compliance and create employment opportunities for Nigerians.

Nigerian Senate

He also argued that countries such as the United Kingdom, India, South Africa, Ireland, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Brazil have attracted major technology firms to establish local operations, despite some having smaller populations or digital markets than Nigeria. He questioned why Africa's largest digital market should not enjoy similar investments and benefits.

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Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security, Senator Shuaib Salisu, said the proposed amendment is intended to improve Nigeria's regulatory engagement with global technology companies while strengthening the country's digital ecosystem.

The public hearing also considered a separate bill seeking to establish an Artificial Intelligence Academy in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti State, with stakeholders expressing support for both proposals.