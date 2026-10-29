Golden Penny Noodles has made some changes, and Nigerians had something to do with it

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has upgraded its Golden Penny Noodles following consumer feedback. The revamp features a firmer noodle texture, improved flavor blends, a new two-pocket seasoning sachet, and a special delivery rollout with Chowdeck.

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has now started rolling out a new version of its Golden Penny Noodles under the tagline “We’ve Heard You.”

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And from the reactions of food influencers who have tried the new noodles, it looks like the brand did more than just change the packaging.

According to the company, the new noodles come with a new two-pocket seasoning format, which separates seasoning components that were previously combined in one sachet.

The noodle cake has also been reformulated to give it a firmer texture and help it hold its shape better when cooked. The seasoning blend has also been adjusted across the range for what the company describes as a richer flavour.

Basically, Golden Penny says it went back to the drawing board after listening to what consumers had been saying about the noodles.

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And Now, Nigerians Are Getting to Try It

The new noodles are already making their way into consumers’ hands, including through Golden Penny’s partnership with Chowdeck.

Some Nigerians ordering their favourite meals have been getting a little surprise in their food orders: a pack of the new Golden Penny Noodles.

It is a simple way of getting the new product straight to the people who have been talking about it in the first place. You see the pack, you try it, and then you decide for yourself what you think.

And that feels like a fitting next step for a relaunch that started with people talking.



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So, What Changed?

The biggest thing is that this is not just a packaging refresh.

Golden Penny says the changes are based on feedback from consumers, particularly around the noodle texture and seasoning.

The new packs are now hitting shelves, while partnerships like the one with Chowdeck are giving more people the chance to get their hands on them.

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After all the conversations, the changes and the rollout, Nigerians can now do what they do best with food: try it and give their verdict.

And considering how seriously Nigerians take their noodles, we are pretty sure the reviews will not be far behind.