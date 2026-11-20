Members of the Ikeja-based running community, Team Active, mourn the passing of fellow runner Roy Okeke, who dies two days after collapsing during a 10km fitness race in Lagos

Members of the Ikeja-based running community, Team Active, mourn the passing of fellow runner Roy Okeke, who dies two days after collapsing during a 10km fitness race in Lagos

Man joins 10km race in Lagos, collapses halfway and dies two days later

Lagos running group Team Active is mourning the tragic loss of member Roy Okeke, who collapsed during a 10km race on Sunday and passed away two days later. The group has suspended upcoming runs as the incident sparks renewed calls for pre-race health checks.

Roy Okeke collapsed around the 6km mark during a 10km race in Lagos on Sunday after reportedly becoming dizzy.

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He was rushed to the hospital, suffered seizures, was stabilised by doctors, but died on Tuesday.

Team Active announced his death, describing him as a valued member of the running community and expressing condolences to his family.

The group suspended its scheduled runs to mourn his passing, while the incident has renewed conversations about health checks before endurance events.

A member of an Ikeja-based running community, Roy Okeke, has died after collapsing during a 10km race held in Lagos over the weekend.

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Okeke reportedly became dizzy while participating in the fitness event on Sunday and was rushed to the hospital. Although doctors initially stabilised him, he sadly died two days later.

His running group, Team Active, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement shared on Instagram on Thursday.

According to the community, the race had started like every other Sunday morning workout before things suddenly took a tragic turn.

“During the 10km dash organised by our sponsors on Sunday morning, while running alongside some of our members, he reportedly became dizzy at about the 6km mark,” the statement said.

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Roy Okeke participated in the 10km race before he reportedly became dizzy around the 6km mark

The group explained that fellow runners and emergency responders acted immediately after he collapsed.

“At the hospital, he experienced some seizures, but the doctors were able to stabilise him and bring him back to normal,” it added.

Sadly, despite receiving medical attention, Okeke did not survive.

“Sadly, despite these efforts, he eventually passed away on Tuesday,” the statement said.

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The exact cause of his death has not been made public.

Road races and fitness events have become increasingly popular across Lagos in recent years, with thousands of residents joining running communities to improve their health, lose weight and socialise. While organisers often provide medical teams and ambulances at such events, health experts generally advise participants to undergo routine medical checks, especially if they have underlying medical conditions or experience symptoms such as dizziness, chest pain or shortness of breath during exercise.

Paying tribute to the late runner, Team Active described him as more than just a member of the group.

“Team Active has always been more than just a running community. We are a family built on friendship, shared experiences, love and a passion for staying active. And today, we have lost one of our own,” it said.

Members of the Ikeja-based running community mourned Roy Okeke and suspended their scheduled runs in his honour

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The community also sympathised with his family and everyone affected by the tragedy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones and everyone who has been affected by this tragedy,” it said.

The group also acknowledged how difficult the incident has been for members who witnessed what happened.

“We also want to send our love and strength to the members who were present that morning and witnessed the unfortunate events,” the statement added.

As a mark of respect, Team Active announced the suspension of its scheduled runs.

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“In honour of our departed member and out of respect for this difficult moment, there will be no scheduled run tomorrow or on Saturday morning,” it said, adding that the decision was to give members time to “pause, reflect, mourn and stand together as a community.”