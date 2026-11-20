Bruno Mars announces father's death, pays tribute to the man who taught him everything about music

Grammy winner Bruno Mars has shared a emotional Instagram tribute following the death of his father, Peter Hernandez, at age 74.

Bruno Mars has announced the death of his father, Peter Hernandez, at 74.

The Grammy winner says his father taught him everything he knows about music and raised him alongside his five siblings.

Hernandez was a professional percussionist who brought his children into music and performed with the family.

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Bruno Mars has announced the death of his father, Peter Hernandez, who died at 74. The 41-year-old Grammy winner shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, 19 November, with a black-and-white photo of himself embracing his father in a hospital bed, followed by throwback pictures from over the years.

"Last week I got to hug my father one last time," Mars wrote. He described his father as the man who taught him everything he knows, particularly about music, and said he raised his four sisters, his brother and him.

Bruno Mars and his father, Peter Hernandez

He called him the greatest dad in the world and said he would miss him every day until they meet again, ending with "I love you Pops" and a request to kiss his late mother for him. No cause or date of death has been shared.

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Hernandez was a professional percussionist from Brooklyn, New York, who moved to Hawaii in the 1970s, where he met Mars's mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, a singer and hula dancer.

He raised the family in a household where music came first and brought his children into his musical career. In addition to Mars, who was born Peter Gene Hernandez, he had a son, Eric, and daughters Tiara, Tahiti, Presley and Jaime.

Peter Hernandez

The family also performed together. Billboard reports that Hernandez and Bayot split in the 1990s, when Mars was about 12, which led to the end of the family band, The Love Notes. Mars's mother died in June 2013 of a brain aneurysm, aged 55.

Hernandez often spoke about his famous son. In a 2014 interview with Midweek, he said he was the proudest man in the world of Bruno and his brother and sisters.

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