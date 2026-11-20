Award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, gave his mother, Bose Ogulu, a memorable birthday celebration after he invited fellow singer Flavour N’abania to deliver a special performance at her party.

Flavour surprises Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, with a special musical performance at her birthday party.

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Burna Boy and his sister join their mother on the dance floor as Flavour serenades her.

Burna Boy’s father, Samuel Ogulu, also celebrates his wife with a colourful bouquet ahead of her birthday party.

Videos from the celebration have surfaced online, capturing the moment Flavour surprised Bose with a special musical performance. The singer serenaded her as she beamed with excitement over the unexpected gesture.

Thrilled by the gesture, Bose took to the dance floor to enjoy the singer's performance and the lively atmosphere at the party.

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One of the highlights of the celebration came when Burna Boy and his sister joined their mother on the dance floor, as the family shared a joyful moment to Flavour's music.

Surrounded by family members and loved ones, Bose enjoyed a special celebration in honour of her birthday, with the surprise performance adding to the festivities.