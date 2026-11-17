inDrive, a global mobility and delivery services platform, has launched 11 vehicle inspection points across Lagos as part of efforts to strengthen service quality, promote vehicle safety, and improve users’ ride experience.

The initiative is designed to support the delivery of quality mobility services in Nigeria by ensuring that vehicles meet expected standards of safety, condition, comfort and cleanliness. It also complements inDrive’s broader efforts to improve service delivery through driver courtesy training and enhanced safety features for users.

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Under the programme, vehicles will undergo comprehensive assessments conducted by licensed partners across key areas, including exterior damage, technical condition, interior quality and general cleanliness. Drivers seeking to join the relevant service category will be required to pass the inspection before being onboarded, while existing driver-partners will also be invited to the inspection centres in phases to ensure their vehicles meet the required standards.

Speaking on the initiative, the Country Manager, inDrive Nigeria, Timothy Oladimeji, explained that the programme reflects the company's commitment to delivering quality mobility services and raising service standards across its operations.

Oladimeji noted that the inspections would help ensure vehicles meet expected standards of condition, comfort and cleanliness, while giving passengers greater confidence in the quality of service they receive.

“We recognise that the quality of a ride goes beyond getting passengers to their destinations. The condition of the vehicle, its cleanliness and overall comfort all contribute to the experience. Through these inspection centres, we are taking deliberate steps to promote vehicle standards and work with our driver-partners to maintain service quality. We remain committed to listening to users and continually improving the experience we offer,” he said.

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The launch of the 11 vehicle inspection centres further demonstrates inDrive’s commitment to building trust, promoting safer mobility and responding to the evolving expectations of users in Nigeria’s mobility sector.