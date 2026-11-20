Spotify has introduced Running Mode ("Build Your Run") for Premium users in Nigeria

Spotify has introduced Running Mode ("Build Your Run") for Premium users in Nigeria

Spotify launches playlist for Nigerian runners, here's how to enhance your running experience

The personalised running experience, already embraced by millions of listeners worldwide, is now rolling out to Spotify Premium users in Nigeria.

Spotify has introduced Running Mode ("Build Your Run") for Premium users in Nigeria to capture the country's growing running-club culture.

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The feature dynamically matches song tempos across genres like Afrobeats to a runner's specific workout type, alongside optional English audio coaching.

Backed by strong global retention, where over 25% of runs exceed 30 minutes, Spotify is turning music streaming into an everyday guided fitness routine.

Sometimes the difference between a good run and a great one is the right song at the right moment. Starting today, Spotify is beginning to roll out Running Mode to Premium users in Nigeria, a personalised running experience that turns your music into guided runs shaped around your goals, your taste and your pace.

Whether it’s an early-morning run across the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, a weekend long run with your running club or an evening jog in Abuja after work, Running Mode means less time searching for the right playlist and more time moving.

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Built around the way you run

Since launching in July, millions of listeners have embraced Running Mode, using music to power everything from quick weekday runs to weekend workouts. Nigeria is one of 11 new markets where the experience is now rolling out, more than doubling its global footprint.

Around the world, runners are already making it their own:

Every runner has their own rhythm: From Afrobeats and hip-hop to house, classical and everything in between, nearly one in three Running Mode sessions features a customised playlist.

Going the distance: More than a quarter of sessions last 30 minutes or longer.

Tuesday motivation: Tuesday is the most popular day for Running Mode, with listening peaking between 5 pm and 7 pm.

How to find your rhythm

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Find Running Mode by searching for “Build Your Run”

Choose from curated running presets spanning different workout styles and genres

Make it your own by setting your workout type (interval, steady, pyramid and more), duration, preferred music, tempo matching and optional audio guidance

Press play, and Spotify will guide your run with music that moves with you, matching beats to your chosen tempo and flowing seamlessly from track to track

A coach in your corner

Need a little extra encouragement? Running Mode includes optional audio cues in English, like a supportive friend running alongside you, offering timely motivation without getting in the way of your music. It’s designed to make your listening experience better, and works alongside the fitness content you already love on Spotify, from creator-led workouts to fitness podcasts.

The next step in personalised fitness

Spotify has long been the go-to place for finding the perfect soundtrack for every moment, and fitness is one of the fastest-growing ways people use it. Running Mode is the next step, bringing together personalised music, beat matching and audio guidance so every run feels more energising and more uniquely yours. This is just the beginning, with more workout types and personalisation to come over time.

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