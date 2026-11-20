Union SG attacker Relebohile Mofokeng struck a decisive second-half brace against Kenya, firing South Africa back to the top of Group D in AFCON 2027 qualifying before sharing an inspirational post-match message.

The 22-year-old former Orlando Pirates star extended his scoring streak to five goals across his last three international matches, making him the outright leading scorer in the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

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The 22-year-old Union SG attacker broke the deadlock in the 68th minute and sealed the victory in the 86th, with Kenya pulling one back through Mohammed Bajaber in the 88th minute.

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With the brace, Mofokeng extended his scoring streak to five goals across his last three international matches, making him the outright leading scorer in the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

Relebohile Mofokeng delivered a match-winning performance for South Africa on Tuesday

The three points lifted South Africa back to first place in Group D with 10 points from four matches, one point ahead of second-placed Guinea.

Breaking the deadlock

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Following a cagey, scoreless first half, Mofokeng broke through midway into the second period to hand South Africa a vital road advantage.

His first goal came in the 68th minute, giving Bafana Bafana the lead they needed to control the game.

And we end the night with a victory for Bafana Bafana away from home. Kenya 1 - 2 Bafana Bafana. #BafanaPride @StandardBankZA @adidasZA @HonorAfrica @SABC_Sport @REXONA_SA @NUTRITECHFIT @socios @10bet_ZA @CastleLagerSA @flysaa @southernsungrp https://t.co/u2SarSTjJs — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 17, 2026

The goal was a reward for Mofokeng’s persistence and sharpness in front of goal, qualities that have defined his recent run for the national team.

Sealing the victory

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Latching onto an assist from Ndlovu, Mofokeng calmly slotted a low finish into the bottom corner to double the lead in the 86th minute.

That second strike proved decisive just two minutes later when Kenya’s Mohammed Bajaber pulled a goal back in the 88th minute.

Relebohile Mofokeng has been South Africa's main man.

Mofokeng’s composure under pressure ensured South Africa held on for the win, securing three crucial points on the road.

Back-to-back decisive displays

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Four days prior on November 13, Mofokeng had also scored in the reverse fixture in Johannesburg, a 2-2 draw against Kenya.

Across the November international window alone, he accounted for three of South Africa’s four goals.

About lastnight... 🔥🇿🇦 #BafanaPride @StandardBankZA @adidasZA @HonorAfrica @SABC_Sport @REXONA_SA @NUTRITECHFIT @socios @10bet_ZA @CastleLagerSA @flysaa @southernsungrp https://t.co/pSlDX12XMw — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 18, 2026

His consistency has made him Bafana Bafana’s most potent attacking weapon, with five goals in three consecutive AFCON qualifiers.

Leading the scoring charts

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Mofokeng’s five goals put him ahead of Burundi’s Jean Claude Girumugisha and Ali Suleiman of Eritrea, who have four each.

His tally also includes a brace in South Africa’s 5-0 victory over Eritrea on September 30, underlining his importance to the national team’s qualifying campaign.

Relebohile Mofokeng is the top scorer.

With two rounds of qualifiers still remaining, Mofokeng leads the race for the AFCON 2027 Golden Boot, ahead of several established African internationals.

Mofokeng’s message after the win

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After the match, Mofokeng shared a reflective message on his social media that resonated with fans.

“The real flex isn’t what you own, wear, or post online. It’s leaving people feeling lighter, more inspired, and more loving after every time they see you,” he wrote.

The message, paired with his on-pitch heroics, has endeared him further to South African supporters who see him as more than just a goalscorer.

What’s next for Mofokeng and Bafana

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With South Africa back on top of Group D and Mofokeng leading the scoring charts, the focus now shifts to the remaining qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana's superstar Mofokeng

The 22-year-old’s form will be crucial as Bafana Bafana look to secure qualification for AFCON 2027 and build momentum towards the tournament.