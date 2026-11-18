Atletico Madrid have put out a medical statement detailing the nature and extent of Ademola Lookman's injury.

Atlético Madrid have announced that Ademola Lookman suffered a high-grade knee sprain during international duty, directly contradicting the initial diagnosis from Nigeria's medical staff.

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The Spanish club released the statement on November 17, confirming the severity of the injury following independent tests conducted in Madrid.

Atlético Madrid confirm high-grade sprain

The 29-year-old forward sustained the injury during Nigeria's 3-1 victory over Tanzania in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match in Uyo on November 13.

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Lookman provided the assist for Alhassan Yusuf's second-minute opening goal before twisting his knee and eventually leaving the pitch late in the first half.

Atlético Madrid stated that the player will begin physiotherapy and rehabilitation work in the gym, with his return to competition determined by the progression of his recovery.

"Ademola Lookman has suffered a high-grade knee sprain, which occurred during Nigeria’s match against Tanzania on Friday, Nov. 13," the club stated.

The contrasting medical assessments

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The Spanish club's announcement highlighted a significant discrepancy with the initial evaluation conducted by the national team.

The Super Eagles medical staff had previously diagnosed the forward with a mild sprain before he departed the camp.

"Although the Nigerian national team’s medical team initially reported that the forward had suffered a mild sprain, our club’s medical staff examined the player on his return to Madrid, carried out further tests, and confirmed the exact extent of his injury," Atlético Madrid explained.

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Tanzania fixtures and dropped form

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The knee injury ruled Lookman out of the reverse fixture against Tanzania on November 17. Without the Atlético Madrid forward, Nigeria managed a 0-0 draw at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, leaving them three points behind Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau.

The prolonged absence compounds a difficult period for Lookman, who has struggled for form at the club level this season.