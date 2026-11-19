Treat first, save lives: IGP Disu warns hospitals against demanding police reports for gunshot victims (see video)

Inspector General of Police Tunji Disu has issued a stern directive to hospitals and medical staff across Nigeria, reminding them that no police report is required to treat gunshot victims under the 2017 Act.

IGP Tunji Disu said hospitals must treat gunshot victims immediately without demanding a police report.

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He urged Nigerians to help injured victims, assuring them they will not be punished for assisting.

The directive is backed by the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act, 2017.

Hospitals that refuse or delay treatment risk severe penalties, including up to 15 years imprisonment.

For years, many Nigerians have heard the same frustrating line whenever someone with a gunshot wound is rushed to the hospital: "Go and bring a police report first."

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Now, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, says that practice must stop.

The police boss has reminded hospitals and healthcare workers across Nigeria that the law does not require a police report before treating anyone with a gunshot injury.

Speaking in a public sensitisation message released by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and shared on the Force's official X page on Thursday, Disu described the issue as one of life and death.

“Treating gunshot victims does not require a police report.” Watch IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, urge medical personnel to attend to gunshot victims immediately without waiting for police clearance. Beyond this directive, refusing or delaying care is a punishable offence under Nigerian law: the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act, 2017 requires all public and private hospitals to treat gunshot victims immediately to prevent avoidable deaths, and non-compliance can lead to up to 15 years' imprisonment and/or a fine. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) November 19, 2026

“Fellow Nigerians, I am here to address a matter of life and death – the treatment of gunshot victims in our hospitals.

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“To my fellow officers, to my medical personnel across the nation, and to every Nigerian listening, treating gunshot victims does not require a police report.

“When a gunshot victim is brought to any hospital, the law does not require a police report before treatment,” he said.

He urged doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers to focus on saving lives first instead of allowing paperwork to delay emergency care.

“To our doctors and healthcare workers, you are enjoined to treat gunshot victims immediately without waiting for a police report. Our duty is not to create fear but to protect lives. We wish to reassure citizens of their safety at all times,” Disu added.

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The IGP also had a message for ordinary Nigerians who often hesitate to help gunshot victims because they fear police harassment or being wrongly linked to a crime.

The Nigeria Police Force warned that hospitals which delayed treatment for gunshot victims could face legal penalties

According to him, the law protects anyone who genuinely assists an injured person.

“To the members of the public, if you see someone injured, do not hesitate to help. You will not be punished for helping.

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“Again, to my officers and medical personnel, please uphold the law because every second counts. Treat first, save lives,” he said.

The reminder is based on the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act, 2017, a law signed to stop hospitals from rejecting or delaying treatment for gunshot victims.

Under the Act, every public and private hospital in Nigeria must provide immediate and adequate treatment to anyone with gunshot wounds, whether or not the victim arrives with a police report.

After treatment has started, the hospital is expected to notify the nearest police station within two hours so investigations can begin without putting the patient's life at risk.

The Nigeria Police Force also warned that hospitals or individuals who refuse or delay treatment could face serious legal consequences. Depending on the offence committed, violators risk imprisonment of up to 15 years and other penalties provided under the law.

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The Act also places responsibility on members of the public, security agencies and other first responders to help transport gunshot victims to the nearest hospital. It further protects those who assist victims from unnecessary intimidation or embarrassing interrogation simply because they tried to save a life.