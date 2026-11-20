A fatal road crash in Ilesa, Osun State, took a tragic turn after an angry mob lynched a rescued vehicle occupant following the deaths of two pedestrians. Police have launched a full investigation into the crash and the extrajudicial attack.

A Toyota Camry hit a motorcycle and two pedestrians in Ilesa, killing both pedestrians.

A mob attacked one of the occupants rescued from the wreck, and he later died in hospital.

Police have begun an investigation into the crash and the mob killing.

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In Ilesa, Osun State, a road crash that killed two pedestrians ended in a second death, after an angry crowd turned on a man who had just been pulled alive from the wreck.

According to the Osun State Police Command, an unregistered Toyota Camry hit a TVS motorcycle and two pedestrians, identified as Silas Seun, a woman, and Matthew Dada, a man. Both pedestrians died at the scene. The driver, 23-year-old Favour Fabunmi, and the other occupants of the Camry were rescued alive.

What happened next is the part police describe as "a disturbing turn of events." One of the rescued occupants was attacked and severely beaten by a mob. He was rushed to hospital but was later confirmed dead. The crowd also set the Camry on fire, and police say it burnt to ashes.

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The statement does not say who the dead man was, what he was accused of, or whether he was driving. The driver is named as Fabunmi and was among those rescued.

The command's spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, announced the incident in a statement on Thursday. He said the police received information about the crash on 18 November, and that the matter has been moved to the command headquarters for a full investigation, with legal procedures started.

Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Zungura condemned the violence in strong terms, saying the command will "leave no stone unturned" in identifying everyone who took part in the attack, and that anyone found culpable will be arrested and prosecuted.

The police also issued a plain appeal to residents: resist the temptation to administer instant justice, however angry the circumstances, and let the authorities investigate and act in line with the law. Residents were asked to remain calm and law-abiding, and to report accidents and crimes to the nearest police station instead of resorting to violence.

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