Mykhailo Mudryk, pictured on September 1, 2024, has had a rough time at Chelsea (Credit: Imago)

Mykhailo Mudryk, pictured on September 1, 2024, has had a rough time at Chelsea (Credit: Imago)

I wanted Arsenal not Chelsea — Mudryk reveals how greedy agent blocked his dream

Tottenham Hotspur winger Mhykailo Mydryk discussed the circumstances which led him to Chelsea despite being linked to Arsenal for weeks.

Chelsea loanee Mykhaylo Mudryk has claimed that his former representatives prioritised commission over facilitating his preferred transfer to Arsenal.

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The 25-year-old Ukraine international made the admission during an interview with Guest of Gordon today, November 20, detailing the circumstances surrounding his 2023 move to Chelsea.

Chelsea hijack Arsenal bid

Arsenal had established themselves as the frontrunners to sign the winger from Shakhtar Donetsk following weeks of negotiations.

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The North London club tabled multiple offers, but Chelsea ultimately hijacked the deal by agreeing to match the €100 million (£89 million) valuation on January 14, 2023.

Mudryk explained that his representatives orchestrated the Chelsea transfer without informing him of the underlying financial motivations.

"Before going to Chelsea, I wanted to join Arsenal. It’s no secret," Mudryk stated. "Arsenal were the club I wanted to play for, and moving to the Emirates was my dream."

He accused his former agent of ignoring his preference to secure a larger fee.

"There weren’t even any attempts to make my dream come true and move to Arsenal; the attempts from my previous agent were only to earn more money," he added. "But at the time, I didn’t know about it. I only understood about the commission and all the rest later on."

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Meldonium suspension and Tottenham loan

Mudryk subsequently struggled to justify his transfer fee at Stamford Bridge, recording a string of poor performances under multiple managers.

His tenure deteriorated further when he tested positive for the banned substance meldonium in November 2024.

The Football Association initially issued a four-year suspension; Mudryk successfully appealed the ruling to reduce the ban and resume his playing career.

Following his return to professional football, Chelsea loaned the forward to Tottenham Hotspur on September 1, 2026.

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