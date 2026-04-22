President Bola Tinubu has approved new leadership for several parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Education, focusing on a balance of institutional continuity and administrative reform

President Bola Tinubu has approved new leadership for several parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Education, focusing on a balance of institutional continuity and administrative reform

Tinubu appoints new leadership for NECO and National Library in latest wave of appointments

President Bola Tinubu has announced new appointments across Nigeria’s education sector, including leadership roles at NECO, NBTE, and the National Library.

President Bola Tinubu has just announced a new set of appointments for some really important positions in Nigeria’s education system. This seems like a strategy to keep things running smoothly in some areas while bringing in fresh faces elsewhere.

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The appointments cover the National Examinations Council (NECO), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the Federal Polytechnic in N’yak-Shendam, Plateau State, and the National Library of Nigeria, all under the umbrella of the Federal Ministry of Education.

One really interesting appointment is Modupe Adelabu becoming the new Chairman of NECO’s Governing Board. What’s more, President Tinubu decided to keep NECO’s current registrar, Ibrahim Wushishi, on board. This suggests he’s pretty confident in how things are being run right now.

Modupe Adelabu, the new Chairman of NECO’s Governing Board

Adelabu isn’t new to public service at all. She’s a retired professor who focused on educational administration, spent her academic years at Obafemi Awolowo University, and even served as Ekiti State’s Deputy Governor from 2013 to 2014. Plus, she used to lead the NBTE from 2018 to 2021, which could definitely come in handy in her new appointment.

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At the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), President Tinubu has made some key leadership decisions. He's appointed Babatunde Salako as the new chairman and has also reappointed the current Executive Secretary, Idris Bugaje, for a second and final term of five years. Bugaje's reappointment, which started on April 10, seems like a clear move to keep current technical education policies on track.

Salako is bringing his strong research experience to the job. He used to be the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) from 2016 until 2024. During his time there, he led efforts that led to more international partnerships, better facilities, and stronger management of research.

Babatunde Salako, Chairman of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE)

Over in Plateau State, Bongfa Binfa has been chosen as the new Rector for the Federal Polytechnic in N'yak-Shendam. He'll be serving a single five-year term and is taking over from Mukaila Ya’u, whose term finished on March 16, 2026.

READ ALSO: 10 best courses to study in Nigeria with a low JAMB score (2026)

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Binfa's appointment followed a proper selection process, which included a public announcement back in September 2025. He has a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia. Before this, he worked as the Deputy Rector for Academic Affairs at the Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas in Bonny, and also as a lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic in Idah.

At the National Library of Nigeria, Tinubu approved the renewal of Chinwe Anunobi’s tenure as Director and Chief Executive Officer for a final five-year term. First appointed in September 2021, Anunobi has led several reforms aimed at repositioning the institution as a modern, technology-driven knowledge hub.

Under her leadership, the National Library has introduced initiatives such as the National Repository of Nigeria, the Newspaper and Magazine Locator, and the National Virtual Library. She has also played a role in advancing the long-delayed National Library Headquarters project in Abuja, alongside plans to migrate heritage collections from 34 state branches.

Chinwe Anunobi, Director and Chief Executive Officer, National Library of Nigeria

There’s a sense that this renewal is about continuity. The presidency expects that keeping Anunobi in office will help sustain ongoing reforms, ensure the completion of the headquarters project, and drive the implementation of the institution’s 2025–2030 strategic plan.

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