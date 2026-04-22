Filmhouse Group and Care4Her Initiative conclude five-day women’s cinematography training in Lagos

Panelists at the Filmhouse Group and Care4Her Initiative women’s cinematography training

Panelists at the Filmhouse Group and Care4Her Initiative women’s cinematography training

Filmhouse Group, in partnership with Care4Her Initiative, has concluded a five-day women-focused cinematography training programme in Lagos, with participants graduating at a closing ceremony held at the end of the engagement.

The programme was designed to provide women with theoretical and practical skills in cinematography, with a focus on strengthening technical capacity and increasing access to entry-level opportunities within Nigeria’s film and television production landscape.

Over five days, participants underwent structured training covering camera operation, framing and composition, visual storytelling, lighting fundamentals, and on-set production etiquette. The sessions combined theory with hands-on practical exercises designed to simulate real production environments.

The training was aimed at bridging the gap between interest in film production and access to technical skills, particularly for women seeking entry into behind-the-camera roles in the creative industry.

Facilitators and industry professionals led practical demonstrations and supervised exercises. Participants were also introduced to basic production workflows and how cinematography integrates into overall film production processes.

Filmhouse Cinemas’ Head of Marketing, Winifred Wessels

On the fifth and final day, Filmhouse Cinemas’ Head of Marketing, Winifred Wessels, addressed participants during a panel session themed “Women Behind the Lens: Creating Opportunities and Building Sustainable Careers.” She spoke on talent development, inclusion in technical film roles, and encouraged participants to continue developing their skills beyond the training.

Participants were formally recognised and awarded certificates of completion

The programme ended with a graduation ceremony where participants were formally recognised and awarded certificates of completion.

Oyinkansola Gbolagunte, Founder & Executive Director Care4Her Initiative, said ‘’The collaboration between Filmhouse Group and Care4Her Initiative reflects a shared commitment to capacity building and expanding opportunities for women in technical film roles.’’

Filmhouse Group remains committed to investing in skills development initiatives that support growth within Nigeria’s creative economy.