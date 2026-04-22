Tinubu blames past governments’ privatisation policies for Nigeria’s electricity woes

While speaking at the Federal Executive Council, President Tinubu passed the blame for Nigeria's struggling power sector to the privatisation efforts of the past governments.

Tinubu blamed the past administrations for poorly executing the privatisation of the electricity sector

The President said his government is trying to salvage the situation

Tinubu took swipes at the opposition, whom he accused of not "believing in the democracy they preach."

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According to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the issues plaguing Nigeria's power sector are due to years of poorly executed privatisation policies that failed to yield any results.

"You have leaders who privatised electricity, that's not working. They gave us darkness instead, and we are trying to get ourselves through that. To build a nation of bright hope and joyful people and leave our children with a life worthy of pride."

President Tinubu further took a swipe at the opposition, whom he claims "do not even believe in the democracy they are preaching," and promised not to pay attention to them.

Nigeria is on the right path.



Blame the electricity issue on leaders who gave us terrible privatization of the sector- President Bola Tinubu pic.twitter.com/y3Ug0vBmqa — Nigeria National Grid (@NationalGridNg) April 22, 2026

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Nigeria's power sector under Tinubu

The deteriorating state of the Nigerian power sector has been considered a major failure of the Tinubu administration as the country continues to struggle to generate up to 4,000 megawatts for over 200 million people.

In 2026, the power situation has been the subject of public anger, with supply across the country sharply reduced due to a massive drop in the generation capacity of power generation companies, who have blamed a shortage of gas supply as the reason why thermal plants can no longer operate optimally.

Adebayo Adelabu, Federal Minister of Power of Nigeria

In March 2026, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, apologised to Nigerians for the drop in power supply nationally, which led to protests across several states, including Lagos, Osun, and Edo states.

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Adelabu said Nigeria needs at least $100 billion to achieve a stable electricity supply and promised that Nigerians would see tangible improvements in two weeks. The power situation has, however, failed to record any tangible improvements despite Tinubu approving the kick-off of payments for the backlog of government power subsidy, which the power generation companies place at ₦6 trillion , but the Tinubu administration placed at ₦3.3 trillion.

Earlier in 2026, President Tinubu also inaugurated the Grid Asset Management Company Limited (GAMCO) to improve the nation's power generation and transmission capacity in response to the poor performance of the national grid.