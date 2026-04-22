QShelter hosts ‘2004 M00VE Experience’ to promote wellness

QShelter Limited, a professional digital property platform, in partnership with The Fitness Religion Company (TFRC), has successfully hosted the maiden edition of its fitness and lifestyle event tagged ‘2004 M00VE Experience’ at the 2004 Estate along the Monastery axis of the Lagos Coastal Road corridor.

The event featured a range of activities, including a mini-marathon, a fun race, aerobics, dance sessions, a 5-a-side football match, and strength competitions, attracting participants from across the country. The marathon segment was a major highlight, with athletes competing across categories in a well-coordinated and high-energy environment.

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Speaking at the event, the Chairman of QShelter Limited, Kola Sowande, noted that integrating lifestyle events such as the M00VE Experience is a deliberate effort to raise awareness, foster engagement, and allow potential homeowners and investors to experience the project's vision firsthand.

A participant in the mini-marathon competition at QShelter's ‘2004 M00VE Experience’

Sowande explained that, beyond being a promotional platform, the event was designed to address broader societal challenges, particularly the housing deficit in Nigeria and Lagos State, by showcasing scalable, sustainable housing solutions.

“It’s been an exciting programme, and we are truly encouraged by the turnout and engagement we have seen today. This initiative is not just about promoting our project, but about creating awareness of the scale and vision behind the 2004 Estate, as well as contributing to efforts to reduce the housing deficit in Nigeria. We believe this is just the beginning, and we look forward to making this an annual event that continues to grow bigger and better,” he said.

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One of the winners at QShelter's ‘2004 M00VE Experience’

Also speaking, the Chief Operating Officer of QShelter Limited, Gbenga Alamu, said that the 2004 Estate project has been designed with sustainability and resilience in mind, including adherence to environmental standards such as elevating buildings above coastal levels to mitigate flooding risks.

Alamu added that the company intentionally integrated communities into the planning process to ensure the event reflected the needs and interests of people in the environment and to position the development as an inclusive, people-centred project.

“This event did not happen by chance; it is the result of deliberate planning, research, and engagement with the community. We identified an existing culture of fitness within this environment and decided to build on it by creating a platform that brings people together at a larger scale. Beyond that, we are developing a community that supports not just housing, but lifestyle, wellness, and long-term value for residents,” he added.

Nollywood actor and influencer, Tobi Bakre, who participated in the event, described the initiative as a commendable effort to bring people together through fitness and community engagement. He noted that the diversity of activities ensured inclusivity, allowing individuals across different age groups and fitness levels to participate and benefit from the experience.

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The marathon, categorised in female and male divisions, was held in 5km and 22km categories, with Fadekemi Erinle, Gang James, Gyang Sunday, and Aminat Alabi emerging as winners.

One of the winners at QShelter's ‘2004 M00VE Experience’

The winner of the female 22km marathon, Fadekemi Erinle, commended the organisers for the quality of the event and the level of support provided to participants, noting that such initiatives play a critical role in advancing sports development and encouraging athletic excellence in Nigeria.

Developed in partnership with Continental Civil General Construction Limited, the 2004 Estate represents a forward-thinking approach to modern living, integrating smart infrastructure, flexible property ownership models, and a wellness-driven environment.

In line with its vision to redefine modern living, the 2004 Estate offers a blend of comfort, convenience, and sustainability. Strategically located just 23 minutes from Victoria Island via the Lagos Coastal Road, the estate is elevated 5 meters above sea level to provide natural flood protection.

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Its infrastructure includes internal roads, a shopping mall, gated security with CCTV, hybrid and solar power systems, a recreation centre, and a secure perimeter fence.

Residents also enjoy 24-hour power and water supply, alongside flexible payment options designed to make homeownership accessible, including long-term plans with competitive rates and phased payment structures.

The development is also accessible through the MREIF Mortgage scheme, providing an additional pathway for prospective homeowners to conveniently own property within the estate.

For more information or to apply, please visit the website at https://www.2004estate.ng or contact QShelter Limited at (+234) 070-749-20178 or (+234) 0201-330-1821.