2027 election already compromised? — Ex-INEC commissioner raises alarm over ‘dangerous’ provisions in Electoral Act

Former INEC commissioner Mike Igini warns that controversial provisions in Nigeria’s Electoral Act could open the door to ballot manipulation ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mike Igini raises alarm over Electoral Act provisions

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Section 63 may allow acceptance of ballots without official INEC security features

Section 138 could make it harder to challenge election irregularities in court

Section 137 may limit accountability of electoral officers during petitions

Fresh concerns have emerged over the credibility of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections after former electoral commissioner Mike Igini warned that key provisions in the Electoral Act could open the door to widespread manipulation.

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Speaking in a recent interview, Igini said he stumbled on what he described as “very dangerous” sections of the law after reviewing the Electoral Act provisions he believes could undermine the integrity of future elections even before voting begins.

Sections 63, 138 of Electoral Act Dangerous Will Sabotage Voting at Polling Level - Igini



Section 63 of the 2026 Electoral Act has reintroduced something very dangerous: a ballot paper used for the 2027 election that does not bear INEC’s official manufacturer and security… pic.twitter.com/YEOrPbV1BD — ARISE NEWS (@ARISEtv) April 22, 2026

At the centre of his concerns is Section 63, which he claims gives presiding officers the discretion to accept ballot papers that do not carry the official security features of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, this creates a loophole that could allow politicians to print and introduce unofficial ballot papers into the voting process.

chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan

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“What that means is that before this election, politicians who now have access to the security features of INEC ballots are going to produce their own ballot papers, and that has to be accepted,” he said.

Igini also flagged Section 138, which he described as a long-standing “rigging provision.” The section, he explained, suggests that actions by electoral officers that violate INEC guidelines, but not explicitly the law, cannot automatically be used to challenge election results in court.

In his view, this effectively shields misconduct from legal consequences.

He further criticised Section 137, arguing that it removes the need to directly hold individual electoral officers accountable during election petitions, even when they are central to alleged irregularities.

The former commissioner said these combined provisions weaken both electoral accountability and judicial scrutiny, warning that they could make it harder to prove malpractice in court.

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Former INEC Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini

He referenced past elections, including 2019 and 2023, where disputed results and questionable documents became major legal battles, stressing that the judiciary must play a stronger role in safeguarding democracy.

“The judiciary must be the last line of defence of democracy,” Igini said, expressing concern that this has not always been the case.