All you need to know about Nurtify Running Club

All you need to know about Nurtify Running Club

All you need to know about Nurtify Running Club

The Nutrify Running Club fosters holistic wellness through community-driven fitness. Its high-energy Ikoyi debut combined a bridge run with expert-led recovery and product integration. Open to everyone, the initiative aims to scale across Nigeria, eventually evolving into a full-scale Wellness Festival centred on fitness, nutrition, and sustainable healthy living.

1. What informed the concept?

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The Nutrify Running Club was inspired by the brand’s core mission of promoting holistic wellness, active living, and community engagement.

Recognising the growing interest in fitness, preventive health, and social wellness experiences, the concept was developed to create a physical touchpoint where consumers can actively experience the Nutrify lifestyle.

It also leverages the influence of fitness communities and trusted experts to build credibility, while fostering a sense of belonging among customers and health-conscious individuals.

2. What are the objectives set out to achieve with this concept?

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Build community: Create a strong network of like-minded individuals around wellness

Promote healthy living: Encourage consistent physical activity as part of everyday life

Drive brand engagement: Offer a real-life experience that deepens the connection with Nutrify

Increase product awareness: Integrate Nutrify products naturally into fitness routines (e.g., pre/post-run nutrition)

Leverage partnerships: Collaborate with fitness experts and influencers to expand reach and credibility

3. How would you describe the inaugural event?

The inaugural Nutrify Running Club event was a well-coordinated, high-energy morning fitness experience held in Ikoyi. Participants gathered early and embarked on a structured run across the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, led by fitness professionals and supported by a full operational team.

The event successfully combined fitness, nutrition, and community, with pre-run energising, guided pacing, and post-run recovery activities. While turnout was modest, with around 40 people, the event delivered a strong foundation, positive participant experience, and valuable insights for scaling future sessions.

The run featured the presence of well-known wellness figures such as Kemen ( Ekemini Aniefiok Ekerette ) CEO Purefitness Africa, and Mayorfit ( Mayowa M. Morgan), Founder Tabata FitFest, adding credibility and energy as they led warm-up sessions and served as flag bearers during the run. It also had in participation, Media Veteran Mr Yinka Adebayo ( Group Executive Director, Omincom Media Group WeCA ).

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Nutrify products were thoughtfully integrated into the experience, with participants refreshed with Nutrify Vitamin C and their Joints being powered by our Joint Ease.

4. Who are those expected to participate?

Nutrify customers and loyalists

Fitness enthusiasts and everyday runners

Health-conscious individuals seeking community-driven wellness activities

Fitness professionals and trainers

The club is designed to be inclusive, catering to both beginners and experienced runners. “EVERYONE IS WELCOME”

5. What are the plans going forward?

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Building a strong wellness community across Nigeria through consistent and scalable running programs, increasing participation via improved registration and engagement strategies, collaborating with fitness experts, fitness enthusiasts, gyms, and partner brands, and expanding into multiple locations while evolving beyond runs into broader health and lifestyle initiatives.

Expansion Vision:

Grow the initiative into a full-scale Nutrify Wellness Festival, combining running with other wellness activities such as fitness classes, nutrition workshops, health screenings, and brand activations.

Position the festival as a flagship annual or bi-annual event, attracting larger audiences, partners, and media attention

Create an immersive experience that brings together fitness, nutrition, lifestyle, and community under one platform