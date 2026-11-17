Canadian authorities recover 96 stolen high-value vehicles in Peel Region during an operation targeting an alleged international auto theft ring

Canadian authorities recover 96 stolen high-value vehicles in Peel Region during an operation targeting an alleged international auto theft ring

Canadian authorities have arrested 12 individuals, including eight Nigerians, after dismantling a major organized vehicle theft ring. Operation Project Cadetta recovered 96 stolen luxury vehicles worth $4.5 million before they could be shipped to West Africa.

Canadian police arrested 12 people, including eight Nigerians, over an alleged organised vehicle theft network linked to the export of stolen cars.

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Investigators recovered 96 stolen vehicles, including luxury SUVs and pickup trucks, valued at about $4.5 million.

The stolen cars were allegedly hidden in shipping containers at a Brampton warehouse and prepared for overseas markets.

Police filed 231 charges as part of Project Cadetta, an investigation involving Peel Regional Police and the Canada Border Services Agency.

Canadian authorities have arrested eight Nigerians and four other people over an alleged organised car theft operation that saw dozens of stolen vehicles recovered before they could be shipped overseas.

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The suspects were arrested after a major investigation uncovered what police described as a criminal network involved in stealing, altering and exporting high-value vehicles from Canada.

The operation, known as Project Cadetta, began in March 2026 and was led by investigators from the Commercial Auto Crime Bureau of the Peel Regional Police, in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

According to police, the investigation started after they identified a warehouse in Brampton, Ontario, allegedly being used as a storage and preparation point for stolen vehicles before they were loaded into shipping containers and sent to West Africa through Canadian ports.

Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Commercial Auto Crime Bureau and the Canada Border Services Agency inspected a Brampton warehouse used to store and prepare stolen vehicles for export.

Investigators said the probe later exposed a wider network operating across the Greater Toronto Area and neighbouring regions.

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Police allege that five key suspects were responsible for coordinating different parts of the operation, including stealing vehicles, moving them to different locations, changing their vehicle identification numbers (VINs), and arranging their export.

Following a series of searches and arrests carried out in the fall of 2026, police said they recovered 96 stolen vehicles, including luxury SUVs, pickup trucks and other expensive cars.

The recovered vehicles were estimated to be worth about $4.5 million.

A total of 12 people were charged, with investigators laying 231 charges connected to the alleged operation.

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Nine of those arrested were released and are expected to appear in court at a later date, while three others were initially held for bail hearings before they were also released.

Some of the accused persons may also face immigration consequences after their criminal cases are concluded, according to authorities.

The CBSA said its officers played a major role in stopping stolen vehicles from leaving Canada by identifying suspicious shipments and carrying out targeted container inspections.

Border officers conducted targeted container examinations at Canadian ports to intercept stolen SUVs and pickup trucks bound for West Africa

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich of Peel Regional Police said organised vehicle theft had become a business model for criminal groups operating across borders.

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“Organized auto theft is a predatory business model run by transnational syndicates that terrorize families and fund broader criminal enterprises. Through Project Cadetta, our Commercial Auto Crime Bureau and partners dismantled this supply chain from street-level thieves to international export brokers. We have already driven auto thefts in Peel down by more than 50 per cent since our 2023 peak, and we are not taking our foot off the gas—there is no safe harbour in Peel for organized crime.”

Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner also praised the investigation, saying authorities would continue targeting criminal networks involved in auto theft.

“Organized auto theft is a serious crime that threatens the safety and security of our communities, and our government will never back down from taking on the criminal networks responsible. Project Cadetta is another example of the outstanding work being done by Peel Regional Police and their law enforcement partners to dismantle these sophisticated operations and hold offenders accountable. Through investments like our Preventing Auto Theft Grant, we are ensuring police have the tools and resources they need to disrupt organized crime, recover stolen vehicles and protect Ontario families.”

CBSA Acting Regional Director General for the Greater Toronto Area Region, Trishann Pascal, said stopping stolen vehicles from reaching international markets required cooperation between different agencies.

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“CBSA officers play a critical role in stopping stolen vehicles from reaching international markets through targeted container examinations and referrals. The CBSA is helping to disrupt organized crime networks by combining intelligence, expertise and coordinated action with law enforcement partners. This investigation demonstrates the impact of that partnership.”

Peel Regional Police said the investigation is still ongoing and more charges could follow.

The force also noted that vehicle thefts in Peel Region have dropped by more than 50 per cent since reaching a peak in 2023, with a further 10 per cent decline recorded in 2026 so far.