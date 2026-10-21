Arraigned men over the alleged kidnapping of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and four others in the state.

Arraigned men over the alleged kidnapping of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and four others in the state.

Five suspects who kidnapped 20 NYSC members on their way to camp and demanded ₦950m ransom arrested and charged to court

Five suspects have been arraigned over the kidnapping of 20 prospective NYSC members in Imo State after an initial ₦950 million ransom demand.

Five suspects have been arraigned over the kidnapping of 20 prospective NYSC members in Imo State.

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The victims were abducted while travelling from Ibadan to orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom states.

The kidnappers reportedly demanded ₦950 million, but prosecutors alleged that ₦48 million and an undisclosed amount in dollars were collected.

The defendants pleaded not guilty after being charged with kidnapping-related offences and illegal possession of firearms.

Five suspects accused of kidnapping 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members travelling to their orientation camps and demanding a ₦950 million ransom have been arraigned before an Imo State High Court.

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The defendants, Usman Aliyu, 25, also known as Chonge; Babangida Aliyu, 21; and Mohammed Ali, 23, alias Smallie Pepper, were arraigned by the Department of State Services (DSS) over the abduction of the prospective corps members on October 1, 2026.

The victims were travelling from Ibadan, Oyo State, to their assigned NYSC orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom states when gunmen attacked two buses near Umunoha in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

Arraigned men over the alleged kidnapping of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and four others in the state.

Reports at the time of the abduction said the kidnappers demanded ₦50 million per victim, bringing the reported ransom demand for 19 prospective corps members to ₦950 million.

The 20 prospective corps members and another abducted person were rescued on October 7 following a coordinated operation involving security agencies.

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Following intelligence-led operations conducted between October 10 and 14 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and Aba, Abia State, the DSS arrested five suspects in connection with the NYSC abduction and a separate kidnapping incident.

Three of the suspects were arraigned over the abduction of the prospective corps members, while two others faced charges relating to the kidnapping of four additional people.

According to the charge sheet in the NYSC case, the three defendants and other suspects still at large allegedly demanded and collected ₦48 million and an undisclosed amount in US dollars for the victims’ release. They were also accused of unlawfully possessing three AK-47 rifles, four magazines, a pistol and 81 rounds of ammunition.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, which included conspiracy, hostage-taking and unlawful possession of firearms.

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The court ordered that the defendants be remanded pending further proceedings, with the case adjourned for hearing.