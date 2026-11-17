You threw me away! Joana Sanz confirms divorce from Dani Alves, slams ex-Barca star after abandonment claims

Joana Sanz has publicly challenged Dani Alves after the former Barcelona defender suggested that everyone had abandoned him during his most difficult period, crediting Jesus with remaining by his side.

Sharing a photograph of himself preaching through the Instagram account of Ministerio de Adoración AaEyV, Alves reflected on the people who allegedly turned their backs on him, writing: “When everyone walked away, Jesus remained.”

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The message prompted a lengthy response from Sanz, who took to the comments to recount the support she says she continued to give him during his imprisonment following his arrest in January 2023.

“How audacious of you to publicly say that only Jesus stayed,” she began.

The model claimed that she suppressed her own pain to support Alves, visited him despite the intense media scrutiny surrounding his sexual assault case, spent Christmas with him instead of her family, and used her own money to settle his bills and debts.

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Her response also contained a more personal allegation, claiming that Alves had told her to find her own way after she had continued supporting him.

“You threw me away, and I removed myself to put you first, when I was the last person on the planet you should have received support or kindness from,” she wrote.

Dani Alves' wife Joana Alvez calls it quits with Dani Alves

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Sanz concluded by describing his public account of abandonment as ingratitude, adding: “It took me a while to realise it, but better late than never.”

The exchange comes just days after Sanz confirmed that she and Alves had been separated for some time, identifying his increasingly intensive involvement in evangelical Christianity as a reason for their estrangement.

Journalist Javi Hoyos reported the pair are in divorce proceedings, with Sanz feeling isolated amid Alves’ preaching commitments.

⁠Alves was convicted in February 2024 and sentenced to four years and six months in prison over a sexual assault case in Barcelona.

The conviction was overturned by Catalonia’s High Court in March 2025, and he was acquitted on appeal.

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