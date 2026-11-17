The Super Eagles have been handed one less excuse ahead of their decisive AFCON 2027 qualifier against Tanzania after fans were impressed by the quality of the pitch in Zanzibar.

The Super Eagles face Tanzania in Zanzibar on Tuesday and Nigerian fans believe the immaculate surface leaves no room for excuses.

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With Nigeria seeking six points from six in the double-header, supporters are demanding a win, with some arguing that the quality of Tanzania’s facilities exposes shortcomings back home.

🚨 𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬! 🇹🇿🇳🇬 A crucial battle for AFCON 2027 qualification. The Super Eagles must deliver! 🇹🇿 𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗭𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗔 🆚 𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗔 🇳🇬 📍 𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗔𝗡 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗨𝗠 | 🕑 2PM What are your predictions? #TANvNGA #AFCON2027 #SuperEagles https://t.co/U2le5MiI2i — Pulse Sports HQ (@PulseSports_HQ) November 17, 2026

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As Nigeria prepare for Tuesday's crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania, much of the discussion among supporters has focused on something unusual.

Rather than debating formations or line-ups, many fans have found themselves talking about the condition of the pitch in Zanzibar.

Nigeria's Super Eagles are second in their AFCON Qualifying group.

Images shared from the stadium have generated positive reactions online, with supporters pointing out that the playing surface appears significantly better than many expected ahead of such an important fixture.

Why Nigerians are saying there are no excuses

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The reaction is partly shaped by recent history. Following Nigeria's defeat to Guinea-Bissau earlier in the campaign, concerns were raised about playing conditions and the quality of the pitch.

This time, many supporters believe that argument no longer exists.

Super Eagles training in Zanzibar.

"Tanzania have a better pitch than Nigeria. Wow! No excuses tomorrow," one fan wrote after seeing footage of the venue.

Others pointed out that Tanzania's preparations are not surprising given that the country will co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Kenya and Uganda.

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Tanzania have a better pitch than Nigeria. Wow! No excuses tomorrow as Eric Chelle leads the Super Eagles for training session in Zanzibar. https://t.co/foognwFcKG — Ibukun Aluko (@IbkSports) November 16, 2026

Tanzania are not expected to roll over

Despite Nigeria's superior quality on paper, supporters remain wary of the challenge ahead.

Tanzania are already assured of a place at the tournament as co-hosts, but several fans believe that gives them additional freedom to play without pressure.

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More importantly, there is a growing feeling that they would enjoy disrupting Nigeria's qualification campaign.

What it means for Eric Chelle

For Eric Chelle, the debate ultimately comes down to results.

Nigeria responded well in the first leg, recovering from a difficult first half to defeat Tanzania 3-1 in Uyo thanks largely to Tolu Arokodare's brace.

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Eric Chelle

Another victory in Zanzibar would significantly strengthen the Super Eagles' position and ease some of the pressure that has surrounded the team since the Guinea-Bissau defeat.

Supporters have made their expectations clear. They believe the conditions are good, the squad is strong and the opportunity is there.