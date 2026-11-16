Advertisement

Tragedy as 14-year-old streamer dies after falling from sixth-floor balcony during livestream

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 10:00 - 16 November 2026
Tragedy as 14-year-old streamer dies after falling from sixth-floor balcony during livestream
A 14-year-old Japanese girl identified as Ruka has reportedly died after falling from the sixth-floor balcony of an apartment building while livestreaming.
Advertisement

  • A viral video captured the moment 14-year-old Japanese streamer Ruka fell from a building during a livestream.

Advertisement

  • Viewers reportedly heard the teenage streamer say “I'm scared” and “This is dangerous” before the broadcast ended.

  • Japanese police are investigating whether the 14-year-old girl's fatal fall was accidental or intentional.

A video circulating on social media captured the teenager sitting on the balcony railing as she interacted with viewers during the broadcast.

In the footage, Ruka appears to move around the railing before settling into a position on its edge. She also looks around as she continues her livestream.

Advertisement

At various points during the broadcast, viewers reportedly heard her express fear and discomfort, saying, “I'm hungry,” “I'm scared,” and “This is dangerous.”

The situation later took a tragic turn when the teenager lost her grip on the railing and fell from the building. The incident was captured during the livestream, which ended shortly afterwards.

According to reports, Ruka was a middle school student, and news of her reported death has left friends and followers shocked, particularly because the incident occurred during a live broadcast.

Japanese police have reportedly begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to establish what led to the teenager's fall and whether it was accidental or intentional.

Advertisement

However, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and the cause of the fall has not been officially established.

READ NEXT: Detty December 2026 is getting crowded as Wizkid, Davido, Asake and more line up Lagos shows, see list

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Tolu Arokodare speaking to reports in Uyo.
Sports
16.11.2026
Tanzania vs Nigeria likely XI: Arokodare to lead the line as Simon comes in
Man wins Rolex in American streamer's giveaway, streamer refuses to give it to him after seeing he's Nigerian
Entertainment
16.11.2026
Man wins Rolex in American streamer's giveaway, streamer refuses to give it to him after seeing he's Nigerian
'The smell of the pitch' - Ronaldinho, 46, shares emotional message on return to football with Ravenna
Sports
16.11.2026
'The smell of the pitch' - Ronaldinho, 46, shares emotional message on return to football with Ravenna
Floyd Mayweather wants to find Nigeria’s next boxing superstar, plans academies in major cities
News
16.11.2026
Floyd Mayweather wants to find Nigeria’s next boxing superstar, plans academies in major cities
Fans are still not convinced by Lamine Yamal's performances in big games.
Sports
16.11.2026
Lamine Yamal 'Did Nothing' vs England? Fans clash over Spain star's display
How inDrive.Couriers is helping Nigerian small businesses grow
Lifestyle
16.11.2026
How inDrive.Couriers is helping Nigerian small businesses grow

Signing in with Google...