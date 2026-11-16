Tragedy as 14-year-old streamer dies after falling from sixth-floor balcony during livestream

Tragedy as 14-year-old streamer dies after falling from sixth-floor balcony during livestream

Tragedy as 14-year-old streamer dies after falling from sixth-floor balcony during livestream

A 14-year-old Japanese girl identified as Ruka has reportedly died after falling from the sixth-floor balcony of an apartment building while livestreaming.

A viral video captured the moment 14-year-old Japanese streamer Ruka fell from a building during a livestream.

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Viewers reportedly heard the teenage streamer say “I'm scared” and “This is dangerous” before the broadcast ended.

Japanese police are investigating whether the 14-year-old girl's fatal fall was accidental or intentional.

A video circulating on social media captured the teenager sitting on the balcony railing as she interacted with viewers during the broadcast.

In the footage, Ruka appears to move around the railing before settling into a position on its edge. She also looks around as she continues her livestream.

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At various points during the broadcast, viewers reportedly heard her express fear and discomfort, saying, “I'm hungry,” “I'm scared,” and “This is dangerous.”

The situation later took a tragic turn when the teenager lost her grip on the railing and fell from the building. The incident was captured during the livestream, which ended shortly afterwards.

🚨🇯🇵 Una niña de 14 años CAE DE UN SEXTO PISO mientras grababa un live en Tiktok. Fue identificada como Ruka, quien soñaba con ser influencer. https://t.co/thmfFdQykY — Alerta En Las Calles (@AlertaArgNews) November 15, 2026

According to reports, Ruka was a middle school student, and news of her reported death has left friends and followers shocked, particularly because the incident occurred during a live broadcast.

Japanese police have reportedly begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to establish what led to the teenager's fall and whether it was accidental or intentional.

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