Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has warned that Tanzania will present a stiffer challenge in Tuesday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Zanzibar, despite Nigeria’s 3-1 first-leg victory in Uyo.

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Speaking at Monday’s pre-match press conference, the Franco-Malian tactician said the Taifa Stars would be motivated to respond in front of their home supporters at the Amaan Stadium.

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“I think now they are at home and they will want to win. For us, we are ready to have a good game.

The trip wasn’t easy, but we are motivated to win this game,” Chelle said.

“The most important things are the state of mind, the game project and the result. We have lost one, so now we want to play and win this one.”

Arokodare netted his first brace for Nigeria Super Eagles. (Photo Credit: Tolu Arokodare/Instagram)

Nigeria sit second in Group L with six points from three matches, one behind leaders Guinea-Bissau.

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Tanzania have already secured qualification as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda, leaving only one automatic ticket available for the best-placed non-host side. The Super Eagles therefore need maximum points to strengthen their position.

Chelle also addressed questions about his tactical setup, insisting he would take full responsibility for decisions based on his philosophy, the available players and the opposition.

“I have to make my decisions and take responsibility for how we set up. I don’t care about the pressure that comes with it. It depends on the philosophy, the players we have, and the opponent,” he stated.