She opened the door thinking it was her nanny. What she saw next turned a quiet night into a terrifying ordeal

Businesswoman, Bo Hairs recalls the terrifying moment an armed robber entered her home and demanded dollars, gold, and other valuables

The businesswoman said she handed over thousands of dollars and expensive jewellery during the 10-minute robbery.

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CCTV footage allegedly showed Bo Hairs’ nanny waiting for the robber and pointing him towards where valuables were kept.

Popular businesswoman and hair entrepreneur, Bo Hairs, has narrated how her nanny allegedly helped an armed robber gain access to her home before he stole cash, jewellery and other valuables worth more than $100,000.

Bo said the incident happened on December 17 while she was asleep at home with her son and nanny.

She woke up after hearing a knock on her bedroom door and assumed it was her nanny.

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“I was sleeping when I heard a knock on my door. In my mind, I thought it was my nanny because I was sleeping, and the knock continued,” she said.

When she opened the door, she saw her nanny standing outside with a man hiding behind her.

The situation quickly became frightening when the stranger pointed a gun at her and forced his way into the room.

“He put his leg against the door, pushed me and came inside. He said, ‘Lie down on the floor.’”

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With a gun pointed at her, Bo said her thoughts immediately went to her son.

“The whole time, my heart was beating so fast. I kept thinking, ‘Where’s my son? Where’s my son?’”

The robber then told her he had information that she had dollars, foreign currency, gold and other valuables.

With little choice, Bo began bringing out her possessions.

She said she handed over about $7,000 in cash and almost ₦2 million she had set aside for business. She also surrendered several pieces of expensive jewellery, including a Van Cleef necklace worth about £3,000, bracelets worth about £5,000, and a ring she bought in Dubai for about $12,000.

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She also gave him gold jewellery containing diamonds and emeralds, alongside her husband's gold jewellery, which he had bought as an investment.

By her account, the items she had already surrendered were worth almost $70,000 and two Rolex watches worth about £18,000 each

Despite losing valuables worth more than $100,000, Bo said her greatest concern throughout the ordeal was her son.

The robber later ordered her to lie on the bed and asked their nanny to bring their phones. According to Bo, her nanny then began collecting phones from around the room, including one she had hidden inside the bed in case she needed to call for help.

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“She made sure she went into that space and took the phone. She also took my children's iPad. She made sure she took all the hidden ones, including my husband's phone.”

It was after the robber left that she began questioning her nanny's behaviour. When Bo asked whether the robber had taken their phones, her nanny reportedly told her, “They don't take phones in case you want to track them.”

Her suspicions deepened when she and her husband later reviewed the CCTV footage.

According to Bo, the footage showed the robber entering the house through a window after jumping over the fence. She said he moved through the house as though he already knew his way around.

Bo said the nanny appeared to wait by the window until she confirmed that the robber had entered the compound. She also alleged that the nanny made a phone call to her boyfriend, who was later arrested.

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What happened after the robbery further raised Bo's suspicions.

“Everybody else in that house had been robbed and was traumatised. Nobody could move, but she went back to sleep as if nothing had happened,” she said.

Bo initially defended her nanny when she reported the robbery to the police and was asked to bring her and the gateman in for questioning.