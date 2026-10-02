Who gets to be a Femme Nature Girl? The women decided

Femme Nature put the casting decision in the broadcast channel. The girls chose!

Femme Nature’s Heat Check casting turns a campaign call into a community-led story of fashion, girlhood and self-expression in Lagos.

What started as an open casting call for three Heat Check campaign girls is becoming something bigger. Lagos women have stepped forward, shown up as themselves, and found a community where they can connect, express themselves, and simply be.

Most brands cast a campaign behind closed doors. There is usually a moodboard, a casting agency, a shortlist, and a final decision made by a handful of people in a room.

But Femme Nature, Severenature’s official womenswear line, did things differently. Beyond the clothes, Femme Nature is building a community of girls who explore fashion through shared experiences, meaningful conversations, creativity, and fun.

So when it came time to decide who would represent the next chapter of that world, there was really only one place to look: the women themselves.

The Brief Was Simple: Show Us YOU

For Heat Check, Femme Nature’s second womenswear drop, the casting call was opened to women across Lagos with a simple invitation: come outside, talk about yourself, and show what summer looks like through your eyes.

There were no requirements. Just set up your camera, be original, and be creative.

And Lagos answered.

Tara Gold kicked off the casting call video, inviting women to step forward and launch the Heat Check collection with her. The message was clear: come forward and show what makes you uniquely YOU.

Whether plus-size or slim, dark-skinned or light-skinned, women were encouraged to get creative and show their bold, sexy, and confident style. The brief was an invitation to freely express their idea of streetwear with a mix of femininity. And they did.

Many filmed themselves in the comfort of their bedrooms and on balconies.

Some included their friends, with girls hyping each other up across split screens.

Others took their cameras outside, filming on Lagos streets or on the way home, with no agency, experience, or portfolio.

One woman even filmed and edited her entry straight after an exam, ending with the words, “You called, and I answered.” Somehow, that quickly became the unofficial but perfect catchphrase for the casting call.

There was no single way to answer the call, which was exactly the point. It was beautiful to see over 50 women dress for themselves, create their own energy, and make ordinary moments feel like occasions.

And Then, the Girls Found Each Other

When the casting entries went live, the Femme Nature “For The Girls” broadcast channel, a community that has been part of the brand since its very first collection, became the home of the public voting process. The channel gave the women already inside the Femme Nature world a say in who would move forward and become part of the Heat Check story.

From the casting process, three selected women will share a ₦1,000,000 reward and front the Lagos chapter of Heat Check.

The response became bigger than simply choosing campaign girls. Hundreds of women joined the conversation, shared their favourites, rallied their friends, and showed up to support the girls they believed in. Public and internal votes determined the Top 10 finalists.

And because Femme Nature knows just how hard every girl showed up, each of the Top 10 women received ₦100,000 in Femme Nature store credit — a little something to celebrate their creativity, confidence, and willingness to put themselves out there.

But something even more powerful happened alongside the casting.

Women who had never met started campaigning for one another. They hyped their favourites, shared entries, and pulled other girls they knew into the conversation. What started as a way to choose three campaign girls quickly became a space where women could meet, connect, and support one another.

This experience reflects what Femme Club, the spine of Femme Nature, represents: a safe place for women to meet, connect, explore fashion, femininity, confidence, and self-expression on their own terms. The “For The Girls” channel has become one of the most active parts of that world, and it is not going anywhere now that the casting is done.

Is Summer the Same Everywhere? Heat Check Is Coming

As Heat Check unfolds, the campaign will come to life through a series of experiences built for the girls. From a Lagos spin class to Hot or Not, a Lagos × New York styling game show where fashion stylists and community girls put their spin on Femme Nature pieces, the campaign will move beyond clothing and into culture.

The journey will also include a funfair and a community launch event where women can shop the collection, hang out, and celebrate together.

For now, Lagos is where the Heat Check story is being built with the girls who answered the call. But it will not be the last stop. Femme Nature will extend the Heat Check world to London and Brazil, exploring how the same season can take on completely different identities depending on where you are — and how women choose to experience it.

The Girls Chose. Now the Story Continues

If there is one thing to take from this chapter, it is this:

Femme Nature asked Lagos to show up.

Lagos answered.

The girls chose.

Now, they are connecting online and offline as Heat Check continues to take shape with the women inside it.