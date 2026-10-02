Washington DC to celebrate Nigerian heritage every October, here’s why

Washington, D.C. has proclaimed October as Nigerian American Heritage Month, creating an annual opportunity to recognise Nigerian history, culture and the contributions of Nigerian Americans to the city and the United States.

Washington, DC has proclaimed October 2026 as Nigerian American Heritage Month to celebrate Nigerian history, culture and the contributions of Nigerians in the United States.

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The proclamation recognises Nigerian Americans for their contributions to art, music, medicine, science, technology, entrepreneurship and civic life in Washington, DC and beyond.

The month-long recognition comes as the US Congress considers a resolution to recognise October as Nigerian Heritage Month across the United States.

The proclamation was issued by the Mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser, to mark October 2026 as Nigerian Heritage Month.

The proclamation was presented on October 1 as Nigerians in the United States celebrated Nigeria’s 66th Independence Day.

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According to the proclamation, Nigerian American Heritage Month will celebrate Nigerian history and culture while highlighting the contributions of Nigerian Americans to Washington, D.C. and the wider United States.

It also recognised the contributions of Nigerian Americans as civic leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators in fields including art, music, medicine, science and technology.

The proclamation specifically acknowledged the role of the Nigerian Center, a Washington, D.C.-based organisation that helps educate and support Nigerian immigrants as they adjust to life in the United States.

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The District also highlighted its Nigerian American community, which includes more than 4,000 Nigerian-born residents, according to the proclamation.

The recognition comes at a time when Nigerian heritage is receiving broader attention in the United States.

On September 16, 2026, Congressman Sanford Bishop introduced House Resolution 1546 in the U.S. House of Representatives, expressing support for the recognition of October as Nigerian Heritage Month and celebrating the heritage, culture and contributions of Nigerians and Nigerian Americans across the country. The resolution remains in committee.

The proposed congressional recognition also highlights contributions by Nigerian Americans in areas such as healthcare, education, technology, public service, entrepreneurship and the arts.

For Nigerians living in the diaspora, the Washington, D.C. proclamation therefore extends the significance of October beyond Nigeria’s Independence Day.

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Rather than limiting the celebration of Nigerian identity to October 1, the month-long recognition provides a wider platform to acknowledge the history, traditions and achievements of Nigerian Americans and their role in the communities where they live.