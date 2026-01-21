Loved People We Meet on Vacation on Netflix? Read These Emily Henry Books Next
Love. It’s the kind of thing that gives us butterflies, makes our hearts skip, and, according to Emily Henry, is worth every ounce of pain. The bestselling author of Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, and several other captivating novels has become a queen of modern romance. But her stories aren’t just about the romance. They dive deep into friendships, personal growth, and the messy, beautiful reality of life. If you’re new to her world, buckle up, you're in for a wild, heart-thumping ride.
Emily Henry’s Take on Love: It’s Messy, It’s Worth It
When Emily Henry says that love isn’t just “a silly story,” she’s speaking to the heart of her writing. The world of her novels isn’t the fluffy, fairy-tale kind of romance we often associate with the genre. Instead, it’s a nuanced, grounded universe where love is as much about healing as it is about flirting, and sometimes, it’s about reconciliation more than anything else. Her characters often face their own personal battles, and love isn’t the perfect solution; it’s part of the messy, yet beautiful, journey toward growth.
Since 2020, Emily Henry has delivered books that make us laugh, cry, and squirm in our seats. With six books and one Netflix adaptation (People We Meet on Vacation), she’s quickly become a major force in contemporary romance. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a first-timer, here’s a guide to Emily Henry’s literary universe.
People We Meet on Vacation
A story of opposites attract, or is it? Poppy and Alex are childhood friends turned estranged best friends. They used to vacation together every year, but their last trip ended in disaster. Flash forward two years later: Poppy invites Alex on one more trip in an attempt to fix things, and sparks fly. This isn’t just a story about rekindling old flames; it’s about confronting your past, growing up, and finding forgiveness (and maybe love) where you least expect it.
Happy Place
This one hits you in the gut. Harriet and Wyn, who’ve been the it couple for years, have broken up. But their friends don’t know. Instead of confronting the truth, they decide to fake their relationship during their last summer at a Maine cottage that’s been their refuge for years. The emotional turmoil? Off the charts. The awkwardness? So real. The romance? You’ll see.
Book Lovers
Nora, a literary agent, is burnt out, trying to get her life back on track in the small town of Sunshine Falls. Then there’s Charlie, the grumpy book editor she’s had run-ins with in New York. Their chemistry is instantaneous, even though they’ve never exactly gotten along. This book has more than just romance; it's a love letter to small towns, bookish souls, and the unexpected love stories we all need to hear.
Beach Read
January Andrews, a romance writer, and Augustus “Gus” Everett, a literary snob, are rivals who are forced to spend the summer next door to each other. Their bickering is legendary, but their forced interactions lead to something deeper. What starts as a challenge, who can write a better book, ends up as a journey of self-discovery, pain, and ultimately, a love story that could rival any classic. It's like a warm hug with a bit of bite.
Great Big Beautiful Life
Alice and Hayden are journalists with one thing in common: they’re both trying to write the life story of a famous octogenarian. But while they’re in fierce competition, there’s an undeniable chemistry brewing between them. This book is perfect if you’re looking for something that balances ambition, vulnerability, and romance. You’ll root for these two journalists as they chase their own stories, and each other.
Funny Story
This is probably the most unique of Emily Henry’s books. Daphne’s life gets turned upside down when her fiancé dumps her for his best friend. So, she ends up staying with Miles, the ex-fiancée’s ex. The two couldn’t be more different, but they bond over their shared heartbreak. It’s messy, it’s funny, and it’s surprisingly tender. The romance sneaks up on you like the last piece of cake you didn’t expect to want, but can’t resist.
Which Emily Henry Book Should You Read?
Here’s the deal: If you love complicated friendships and second chances, go for People We Meet on Vacation. If you’re in the mood for some heart-wrenching fake dating with a side of nostalgic cottage vibes, pick up Happy Place. For those who live for bookish characters and the slow burn of enemies to lovers, Book Lovers is calling your name. If you need a good old-fashioned summer romance with some snarky banter, Beach Read is your match.
And if you're in the mood for something with more of a twist, where the romance feels secondary to the characters’ personal journeys, Great Big Beautiful Life and Funny Story should be at the top of your list.
Henry’s books aren’t just about love; they’re about living. They’re about grappling with loss, rediscovering joy, and learning how to be vulnerable when it feels too scary. Her novels tap into those raw, real emotions we often bury: grief, fear, confusion, and hope. At the heart of it all, though, is the belief that love, even in its messiest, most unexpected forms, is always worth it.
