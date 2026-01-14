Ana Huang's Twisted Love From The Twisted Series Is Coming to Netflix

Ana Huang’s Twisted Love series is coming to Netflix. Get the latest details on casting, release date, and more about this highly anticipated adaptation.

If you’ve spent any time on #BookTok, chances are you’ve heard of Ana Huang's Twisted series. Well, buckle up, because Netflix has just announced it’s adapting this wildly popular romance saga for your screens. That’s right, the Twisted Love book is officially getting the series treatment, and fans (myself included) couldn’t be more excited.

Let’s backtrack a bit. On January 9, 2025, Variety dropped the bombshell that Netflix paid seven figures for the rights to Twisted Love and its sequels, the full Twisted series . And it didn’t take long for Huang herself to confirm the news, much to the delight of her rabid fanbase. I mean, Twisted Love has already built such a passionate following that when the announcement was made, social media practically exploded. Seriously, if you’ve been following Huang's books, you know how hard fans ship the drama, the romance, and all those oh-so-steamy moments. Now we get to see it all come to life on-screen.

What's The Twisted Series About?

Okay, before we get too carried away, let’s recap what these books are all about, because some of you might not be as deep into the BookTok world as the rest of us (no judgment). Twisted Love kicks off the story of Alex Volkov and Ava Chen, a pair who definitely don’t get along at first. The entire series revolves around a group of friends, each with their own steamy romance arc. The tropes range from grumpy-sunshine to enemies-to-lovers to fake-dating, and even a literal princess thrown into the mix in the later books. Think of it as a mash-up of Bridgerton meets The Bachelor.

But it’s not just about hot chemistry and banter. The emotional depth is what makes it so addictive. Huang’s books mix drama and passion with heart, making sure the romance doesn’t just stay on the page but hits you right in the feels.

When Is Twisted Love Coming to Netflix?

The premiere date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but here’s what we know. As of winter 2025, the team was still deep in the scriptwriting phase. Huang herself provided an update to Marie Claire in April 2025, stating that the writers were "really getting the vision" for the series. The good news? That means they’re not rushing it. The bad news? We still don’t have a solid date.

In September 2025, Huang hinted that the script might be close to finished, so we could be looking at an official cast announcement soon after. Fingers crossed.

How Many Seasons Will There Be?

If Netflix decides to go all-in on the Twisted series, we could be looking at a season dedicated to each book in the series. That’s four seasons, folks. Twisted Love, Twisted Games, Twisted Hate, and Twisted Lies all have enough content to fill multiple episodes, especially with Netflix's penchant for diving deep into these kinds of dramatic, plot-heavy romances.

Who’s In The Cast?

The burning question: Who’s going to play Alex and Ava?

Unfortunately, there aren’t any confirmed cast members yet, but Huang's fans have been insisting on their dream casting for a while now. Some of the fan favourites include Ashley Liao (from The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as Ava and Matthew Daddario (who you might know from Shadowhunters) as Alex. Of course, Huang herself has weighed in on all this casting speculation. On the "I've Never Said This Before" podcast, she talked about how important chemistry is for the roles. "They should look like the characters, but more importantly, there needs to be chemistry," she said.

She also hinted that Netflix might want to give new talent a chance, meaning we could see some fresh faces, which, honestly, is kind of exciting. While the fans are buzzing about established actors, it might be refreshing to see unknowns bring the characters to life in ways we haven’t yet imagined.

It’s official, the Twisted Love series is on its way to Netflix, and we can barely contain our excitement. While we don’t know the premiere date yet or who will play our favourite characters, the fact that Ana Huang’s steamy, drama-filled books are being adapted is enough to make us dream about what’s to come. Whether you're already a die-hard Twisted fan or you're just hearing about it now, this is definitely one series you’ll want to keep an eye on.