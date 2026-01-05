What This Muslim Love Story Gets Right About Guilt and Grace

"Broken" by Fatima Bala is a story of love, faith, sin, and redemption that explores the complexities of faith in the face of temptation.

Have you ever found yourself living a perfect, content life, thinking you’ve got it all together, only for a whirlwind of romance and temptation to throw everything into chaos?

Fa’iza Mohammed’s life was like that, just going smoothly until the unexpected happened. Raised in a conservative Muslim household, Fa’iza’s world revolved around faith, family, and traditions . She was the kind of girl every parent would want for their daughter: smart, obedient, grounded. That was until she set foot in Canada for university and met Ahmad Babangida.

Broken by Fatima Bala

Ahmad, the rebellious firstborn son of an ambassador, was a walking contradiction. A man who didn’t care much for societal norms, his attraction to Fa’iza wasn’t just about looks; it was a collision of worlds, a test of values, and a constant tug-of-war between love and faith. What followed was a love story that would challenge everything Fa’iza thought she knew about herself , sin, and redemption.

Just a Normal Muslim Girl: Fa'iza Mohammed

Fa’iza is the girl you know. She’s all of us, the religious girl who is raised on strong principles, taught right from wrong, and who follows the teachings of her faith to the letter. She’s me. She’s you. She’s all of us trying to keep our feet on the ground, even when the world pulls us in different directions. And then comes Ahmad. Ahmad is like the storm you didn’t see coming. With his rebellious nature and laid-back confidence, he’s the last person Fa’iza expects to fall for.

But she does. And when she does, it’s not just a simple crush, it’s a full-on tug at her heartstrings, one that makes her question everything she’s ever known. What happens next is a mix of resistance and surrender, of faith slipping and growing stronger all at once. There’s the awkward, hilarious moment when Fa’iza first feels Ahmad’s hug, and her only thought is, “HARAM!” Ah, the innocence, the guilt. I felt that.

But here’s the thing: As the book unfolds, Fa’iza starts to let her guard down. Slowly, and then all at once. First, it’s small. A hug. A touch. A kiss. It doesn’t feel like much until it’s too late, and she realises just how far she’s gone. This girl was on a fast track to breaking her own heart and her faith, but she couldn’t stop herself. How many of us have found ourselves in that same situation, knowing what’s right, but struggling to do it? It’s painful, it’s real, and it’s a part of every human’s journey.

And when the bombshell drops, when the big revelation shatters their future, it’s like everything she’s built falls apart. She finds herself in the depths of guilt, so deep that she needs therapy to deal with it. When she finally lets it all out, you can feel her pain. The catharsis, the freedom in confessing that she's crossed a line she swore she’d never cross. But here’s where Fatima Bala flips the script. Fa’iza’s therapist reminds her that Allah’s mercy is endless, that repentance is always an option, no matter how far you’ve strayed. That scene? Chef's kiss.

If Temptation Had Legs: Ahmad Babangida

Now, let’s talk about Ahmad. You know that guy in every K-drama who makes your heart skip a beat? Yeah, Ahmad’s that guy, only Muslim and real. You see, Ahmad is so easy to fall for, and even though he starts out a little rough around the edges, it’s his emotional maturity that makes him a standout character. He gets Fa’iza.

He listens. He doesn’t push her beyond her comfort zone, even when he really wants to. He’s the type of guy who says, “You deserve better, so I’ll do better,” and that’s something every woman wishes to hear. But what makes Ahmad even more special is that he’s not just about sweet words. He shows it. He actively works on himself. The way he drops his old habits for her, including giving up alcohol, speaks volumes. No big speech. Just actions.

That’s the kind of man you can root for. Even when their engagement is called off, even when everything seems doomed, Ahmad doesn’t give up. He continues to grow and seeks redemption, not just for Fa’iza, but for himself. If ever there was a man worth waiting for, it’s Ahmad. He doesn’t ask her to change for him. He works on himself so he can be a better man for her. He shows up, even when the world falls apart. READ ALSO: 6 Swoon-Worthy Nigerian Romance Novels To Fall In Love With

The Guilt, The Sin, and The Redemption

“Together we make sense,” says Fa’iza at one point, and that’s the essence of Broken. The story is not just about love. It’s about the fine line between what’s halal and haram. It’s about guilt and how it can eat at you, yet also teach you the value of redemption. Fa’iza and Ahmad’s love story is far from perfect; it’s broken. But it’s also a journey of faith, repentance, and growth.

The book goes deep into how society often places impossible standards on women while turning a blind eye to the actions of men. The unfairness, the double standards, it’s all here, beautifully captured. At its core, Broken teaches that redemption is always possible. That no matter how far you’ve fallen, you can rise again. It’s not a perfect love story, but it’s real. And real love, much like real life, is messy, beautiful, and worth fighting for.

Broken by Fatima Bala is a story about love, faith, guilt, and redemption. It’s a beautifully flawed journey that many of us can relate to, no matter where we come from. Fa’iza and Ahmad are more than just characters—they’re mirrors of the struggles we all face.