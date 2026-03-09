Raja Says Iran is Ready to Support Nigeria’s Effort in Fighting Terrorism

Iran has expressed readiness to partner with Nigeria in the fight against terrorism, as Ambassador Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja condemns attacks by Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja, Iran's Ambassador to Nigeria, in an interview, expresses that Iran strongly denounces any form of terrorism and is prepared to partner with nations confronting this threat.

In his statement, he said, “Nigeria is dealing with significant security issues from groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP, and we stand ready to assist the government in its fight against terrorism. Having experienced the devastation of terrorism ourselves, we firmly condemn the violence occurring in Nigeria.”

He further reiterated, “We consistently condemn it and always show our willingness to work together with governments or countries that are dealing with terrorism. We want to be partners in this fight. As Iranian officials – and speaking for myself as the ambassador here to Nigeria – we've made it known to Nigerian officials that we're ready to lend a hand. We understand Nigeria is facing serious threats from groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP. We're prepared to support the government and share our experience in combating terrorism."

