Advertisement

Women Only Keke Napep Launched in Kano State With Focus on Safety & Affordability

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 11:30 - 09 March 2026
Kano State Women Gets Exclusive Keke-Napep Service
A group of women in Kano State has launched Mata Zalla, a female-only tricycle transport service offering lower fares and employment opportunities for women in the state.
Advertisement

A group of women in Kano State has launched a female-only tricycle transport service called "Mata Zalla," introducing a system where women drive and only female passengers are served, in a move that addresses both cultural sensitivities and economic exclusion in one of Nigeria's most conservative states.

Advertisement

"Mata Zalla," which translates to "exclusively women" in Hausa, operates on selected routes within Kano. Female operators have been trained to run the tricycles, while men operate separate keke services catering to male passengers, a deliberate separation that reflects the cultural and religious norms of the region without disrupting the broader transport ecosystem.

The initiative carries two clear objectives. The first is safety and comfort. For many women in Kano, shared transport with male strangers can be a source of discomfort or outright avoidance, particularly in a city where conservative Islamic values shape daily life. Mata Zalla offers a practical answer to that concern, giving female commuters a transport option that feels secure and culturally appropriate.

The second objective is economic. The transportation industry in Nigeria has historically been male-dominated, with women largely absent from roles as commercial drivers or operators. By training women to run their own keke routes, Mata Zalla creates a pathway into an industry that was previously inaccessible, providing a source of income for female operators who may have had limited employment options.

Advertisement

Affordability is another feature of the service. Fares on Mata Zalla tricycles are reportedly lower than those charged by regular keke operators in the city, an incentive designed to encourage more women to use the service and make it a viable daily option rather than a niche alternative.

The launch has drawn attention beyond Kano, with many viewing it as a model worth replicating in other northern states where similar cultural dynamics exist. Its scale will depend on sustained support, route expansion, and the ability to train and retain enough female operators to meet demand.

For now, Mata Zalla represents something straightforward and a community-driven solution to a problem that legislation alone has never quite managed to solve.

Read Next: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Says He Reversed Supreme Court Judgement to Help Wike Become Governor

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
50 Romantic Texts to Send Him at Work (That'll Make His Day Instantly)
Lifestyle
09.03.2026
50 Romantic Texts to Send Him at Work (That'll Make His Day Instantly)
Did You Know Semo Weakens Sex Drive? Here are 10 Foods That Are Making You Impotent and What to Eat Instead 
Lifestyle
09.03.2026
Did You Know Semo Weakens Sex Drive? Here are 10 Foods That Are Making You Impotent and What to Eat Instead 
Carter Bridge Closes in Lagos: Here are 7 Alternative Routes Drivers and Commuters Can Use to Beat the Traffic  and Reach the Island Faster
Lifestyle
09.03.2026
Carter Bridge Closes in Lagos: Here are 7 Alternative Routes Drivers and Commuters Can Use to Beat the Traffic  and Reach the Island Faster
Dangote Refinery Increases Petrol Price to ₦1,175
News
09.03.2026
Dangote Refinery Increases Petrol Price to ₦1,175
Abike Dabiri's NIDCOM Abandons Nigerians in the Middle East Amid US - Iran Crisis
News
09.03.2026
Abike Dabiri's NIDCOM Abandons Nigerians in the Middle East Amid US - Iran Crisis
Actor Daniel Etim Effiong Says He Loves His Wife More Than His Children
Entertainment
09.03.2026
Actor Daniel Etim Effiong Says He Loves His Wife More Than His Children