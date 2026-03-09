Women Only Keke Napep Launched in Kano State With Focus on Safety & Affordability

A group of women in Kano State has launched Mata Zalla, a female-only tricycle transport service offering lower fares and employment opportunities for women in the state.

A group of women in Kano State has launched a female-only tricycle transport service called "Mata Zalla," introducing a system where women drive and only female passengers are served, in a move that addresses both cultural sensitivities and economic exclusion in one of Nigeria's most conservative states.

"Mata Zalla," which translates to "exclusively women" in Hausa, operates on selected routes within Kano. Female operators have been trained to run the tricycles, while men operate separate keke services catering to male passengers, a deliberate separation that reflects the cultural and religious norms of the region without disrupting the broader transport ecosystem.

The initiative carries two clear objectives. The first is safety and comfort. For many women in Kano, shared transport with male strangers can be a source of discomfort or outright avoidance, particularly in a city where conservative Islamic values shape daily life. Mata Zalla offers a practical answer to that concern, giving female commuters a transport option that feels secure and culturally appropriate.

The second objective is economic. The transportation industry in Nigeria has historically been male-dominated, with women largely absent from roles as commercial drivers or operators. By training women to run their own keke routes, Mata Zalla creates a pathway into an industry that was previously inaccessible, providing a source of income for female operators who may have had limited employment options.

Affordability is another feature of the service. Fares on Mata Zalla tricycles are reportedly lower than those charged by regular keke operators in the city, an incentive designed to encourage more women to use the service and make it a viable daily option rather than a niche alternative.

pic.twitter.com/9IiKqg1ZLg — Chude (@Chude_ND1) March 7, 2026

The launch has drawn attention beyond Kano, with many viewing it as a model worth replicating in other northern states where similar cultural dynamics exist. Its scale will depend on sustained support, route expansion, and the ability to train and retain enough female operators to meet demand.

For now, Mata Zalla represents something straightforward and a community-driven solution to a problem that legislation alone has never quite managed to solve.

