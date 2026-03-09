Building an Ecosystem Where Women Lead: Inside Filmhouse Group’s Culture of Leadership and Mentorship

At Filmhouse Group, storytelling sits at the heart of everything we do. Across exhibition, production, and distribution, our work is driven by a shared ambition to bring great stories to audiences and expand the influence of African cinema.

Equally important are the people who make that ambition possible. Within our organisation, women continue to play an extraordinary role in shaping our progress, strengthening our culture, and advancing the future of our industry. Their leadership, dedication, and perspective enrich every part of the Filmhouse ecosystem.

Within Filmhouse Cinemas, women help deliver the operational excellence and guest experience that define our brand. Through their leadership and commitment, our cinemas remain vibrant spaces where audiences gather to experience the magic of storytelling.

Through FilmOne Entertainment, women contribute to the strategy and execution that allow films to travel across markets and borders. Their work ensures that powerful stories reach audiences while strengthening the commercial foundation of our industry.

At FilmOne Studios, women continue to help shape the stories being developed and brought to life. Their voices, creativity, and insight contribute meaningfully to the narratives that reflect the richness and dynamism of African storytelling.

This progress reflects more than participation. It reflects leadership. It reflects a culture that recognises talent, invests in potential, and understands that the future of African cinema will be shaped by diverse voices and perspectives.

As we approach International Women’s Day, I want to express my sincere appreciation for the many women across Filmhouse Group whose work continues to move our organisation forward. Your leadership strengthens our business, inspires your colleagues, and contributes meaningfully to the growth of our industry.

This year’s theme, Give to Gain, speaks powerfully to the spirit of leadership we value. True progress is built through mentorship, collaboration, and the willingness to create opportunities for others to grow.

Across our organisation, women embody this spirit every day. Through their generosity of knowledge, their support for their teams, and their commitment to excellence, they are helping cultivate the next generation of leaders who will shape the future of African entertainment.

At Filmhouse Group, we remain proud to support an environment where women can lead, innovate, and thrive. When women rise, organisations grow stronger. Strong organisations champion powerful stories, and those stories have the power to move the world.

L-R: Shirley Onwumeh, PR & Comms Manager Simisola Aladenaye, Digital Marketing Manager Winifred Wessels, Head Of Marketing Victoria Ogar, Head of Distribution Mojisola Oladapo, CMO Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer Chizoba Obi, Guest Services Manager

The Women Shaping the Business of Filmhouse

If life were a movie, what would yours be?

It was meant to be an icebreaker when the women leading different parts of the Filmhouse ecosystem gathered for an International Women’s Day roundtable conversation hosted by the company’s PR and Communications Manager, Shirley Onwumeh. Instead, it became the perfect window into how each of them approaches leadership.

Cinema, after all, has a way of revealing how people see the world. The room moved easily between humour and reflection as the conversation unfolded. What stood out almost immediately was how differently each woman described the work she does – and yet how closely their philosophies aligned.

For Mojisola Oladapo, Chief Marketing Officer at Filmhouse Group, leadership ultimately returns to people. Strategy is essential, but the true work lies in building teams that believe deeply in what they are creating together. She believes that meaningful leadership requires both patience with oneself and an unrelenting hunger to learn; qualities that sustain growth, inspire collaboration, and drive long-lasting impact.

Across the table, Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer at FilmOne Entertainment, spoke about storytelling from a cultural lens. In her world, films are more than products to distribute; they are narratives that travel, shaping how audiences see Africa and how Africa sees itself. Women should continue to look around the industry, as excellence is being demonstrated by their counterparts.

Timing and instinct define the work of Victoria Ogar, Head of Distribution at FilmOne Entertainment. Her role sits at the intersection of film and audience behaviour, where understanding when and where a story meets the market can determine its reach and impact. Getting the right guidance from industry experts is a key recipe for women and all to succeed in the industry.

For Winifred Wessels, Head of Marketing at Filmhouse Cinemas, growth rarely happens in isolation. Campaigns succeed, she suggested, when teams collaborate openly, and ideas are sharpened through conversation. In her opinion, it requires the joint effort of all across the board to create the most immersive experiences.

In the digital space, Simisola Aladenaye, Digital Marketing Manager, sees storytelling as something that now lives far beyond the cinema screen. Today’s audiences do not simply watch stories: they discover, discuss, and share them across multiple platforms, and feedback is important. Then there is the cinema floor itself.

For Chizoba Obi, Guest Services Manager at Filmhouse Cinemas, leadership often reveals itself in moments audiences may not consciously notice: the welcome at the door, the care taken when issues arise, and the small interactions that turn a routine outing into a memorable experience. Honest conversations with her team help shape them for the tasks ahead of them.

Different roles. Different perspectives. Yet as the conversation continued, a shared thread began to emerge across the table. Giving. Giving time to mentor younger colleagues. Giving space for new ideas. Giving encouragement to women entering the industry.

Listening to the discussion unfold, Onwumeh, who guided the conversation throughout the session, reflected on how many careers in the room had been shaped by women who opened doors, offered guidance, and shared opportunities.