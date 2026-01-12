Twisted Series by Ana Huang Is All Shades of Steamy and Obsessive

A deep dive into Ana Huang’s Twisted series; steamy, obsessive romance with dark tropes, intense characters, and unforgettable emotional depth.

Some romance series flirt with obsession. The Twisted series by Ana Huang dives headfirst into it and doesn’t look back. These books are messy, intense, emotionally charged, and unapologetically steamy. Each novel stands alone, yes, but reading them in order adds an extra layer of payoff. You catch the side glances, the shared history, the emotional echoes between characters. And honestly? That connective tissue is part of what makes this series so addictive.

This isn’t light, breezy romance you skim before bed. The Twisted series thrives on control issues, forbidden desire, trauma, loyalty, and the kind of love that toes the line between devotion and obsession.

The Twisted Series Reading Order (And Why It Matters)

Although each book focuses on a different couple, the characters overlap constantly. Friendships, betrayals, and emotional scars carry forward. If one trope isn’t your thing, you can skip around, but you’ll miss context that quietly deepens the experience.

The series order: Twisted Love

Twisted Games

Twisted Hate

Twisted Lies

Each book leans into a specific romance trope while maintaining a dark, sensual, and emotionally charged tone.

Twisted Love: Possession, Trauma, and Forbidden Desire

Twisted Love introduces Ava Chen and Alex Volkov, and it does not ease you in gently. Ava is sunshine with cracks, haunted by a past she can’t remember. Alex is cold, controlled, and built entirely out of walls. When Ava’s brother asks Alex (his best friend) to watch over her, proximity does the rest.

This is classic brother’s best friend and forbidden romance, but darker. There’s violence, kidnapping, and a level of possessiveness that’s unsettling and compelling at the same time. Alex doesn’t just fall, he claims.

What really elevates this book isn’t just the romance, but the supporting cast. Ava’s friends bring humour and warmth that cut through the tension. They make the story feel lived-in, not just dramatic for drama’s sake.

Alex and Ava work because they’re opposites in motion: her openness presses against his restraint until something finally breaks.

“Alex gripped my chin and brought my gaze to his. “What did I tell you? You’re mine, Sunshine. You’re never touching another man unless you want him six feet in the ground.” Ana Huang, Twisted Love

Twisted Games: Power, Duty, and Wanting What You Can’t Have

If Twisted Love is about possession, Twisted Games is about restraint, until it isn’t. Bridget is a princess suffocating under duty, tradition, and expectations. She wants freedom more than rebellion. Then there is Rhys, her new bodyguard: serious, disciplined, infuriatingly attractive, and absolutely off-limits.

This is bodyguard romance done right. The slow tension, the power imbalance, the push and pull between obligation and desire, it all simmers. Violence, gun-related threats, and darker themes run beneath the romance, reminding you that Bridget’s world is not just glitter and gowns.

Bridget is the standout here. She’s intelligent, compassionate, and stubborn in a quiet, resolute way. Rhys takes longer to warm up to, but once his armour cracks, the emotional payoff lands hard. Their relationship feels earned, not rushed, and the forbidden aspect actually matters.

“Bridget Von Ascheberg was mine and mine alone. It didn’t matter that she wasn’t mine to take; I was taking her anyway.” Ana Huang, Twisted Games

Twisted Hate: Enemies, Anger, and Emotional Combustion

This is the book that grabs you and refuses to let go. Jules and Josh despise each other on principle. He sees her as a bad influence on his sister, Ava. She sees him as arrogant and cruel. When they’re forced to work together, all that hatred doesn’t disappear; it mutates.

Enemies-to-lovers and best friend’s brother tropes collide here, and the result is explosive. The banter cuts deep. The attraction feels dangerous. And emotionally? This book goes places.

Jules’ backstory adds weight and vulnerability, recontextualising everything you thought you knew about her. Josh’s arc—especially his struggle with betrayal from earlier events in the series—makes him far more than just the angry guy with issues.

This book is raw, explicit, and emotionally intense. It’s also the most compulsively readable of the series. Once you start, stopping feels impossible.

“I don’t know what you did to me, Red. But somehow, I went from wanting to kill you…to willing to kill for you.” Ana Huang, Twisted Hate

Twisted Lies: Obsession, Control, and a Slow-Burn Descent

Twisted Lies slows the pace but deepens the obsession. Stella, a social media influencer, needs a fake boyfriend to boost engagement. Christian Harper steps in; polished, powerful, and quietly terrifying in how much he watches, plans, and controls.

This is fake dating with a dark edge. As Stella’s online presence grows, a stalker emerges, and Christian’s role as CEO of a security company suddenly matters a lot. Violence, stalking, gun threats, and heavy themes loom over the romance.

Christian is obsession personified. Not loud. Not chaotic. Controlled. Calculated. And deeply fixated. Stella, meanwhile, is refreshingly imperfect. She’s introverted, anxious, and still figuring herself out. Her growth feels real, not performative.

Ana Huang ties all four books together here with precision. The emotional threads close neatly, but not safely. This is love as fixation, protection taken too far, devotion sharpened into something dangerous.

“Darkness was always drawn to light, but I wasn’t drawn to her; I was fucking obsessed. I would throw myself into her flame and let it burn me alive if it meant her warmth was the last thing I felt before I died” Ana Huang, Twisted Lies

The Twisted series by Ana Huang isn’t trying to be comfortable. It’s intense, provocative, and emotionally sharp. These books explore love that consumes, devotion that borders on obsession, and characters who don’t always make the right choices—but make fascinating ones.