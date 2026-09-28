How Patrick Wilmot’s Nigeria deportation story still sparks civil war debate

Dr Patrick Wilmot remains a controversial figure in Nigeria’s political and academic history after his 1988 deportation from the country

Dr Patrick Wilmot remains a controversial figure in Nigeria’s political and academic history after his 1988 deportation from the country

Patrick Wilmot, the Jamaican professor deported from Nigeria in 1988, remains a controversial figure decades later. Here is the story of his ABU years, his deportation by Babangida’s regime and the fresh debate around his role during the Nigeria-Biafra War.

Jamaican-born professor Patrick Wilmot spent 18 years teaching sociology at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, before his sudden deportation from Nigeria in 1988.

Nigerian security agents reportedly removed him from his home without his shoes and passport, accusing him of being a foreign spy.

His alleged involvement in efforts to stop foreign support for Biafra during the Nigerian Civil War remains a subject of debate.

Decades later, Wilmot’s views on Nigeria’s political structure and the Biafra question continue to generate strong reactions.

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For 18 years, Dr Patrick Wilmot was one of the most recognisable foreign academics in Nigeria’s university system.

The Jamaican-born professor taught Political Sociology at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, where he became known for his outspoken views, radical politics and strong criticism of apartheid and government policies.

But in 1988, his long relationship with Nigeria ended in a dramatic way.

According to reports, Wilmot was picked up by Nigerian security agents near his residence in Zaria, forced into a vehicle and taken away without his shoes, passport or personal belongings.

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He was later flown to London after the military government of then Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, declared him a security threat.

The government reportedly accused him of being a “foreign spy”, a claim that caused anger among students and sparked protests at ABU.

The incident became one of the most controversial deportations involving an academic in Nigeria’s history.

A Jamaican professor who became part of Nigeria’s political story

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Patrick Wilmot taught Political Sociology at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, for 18 years before he was removed from Nigeria by the military government.

A Jamaican professor who became part of Nigeria’s political story

Born in Jamaica in 1942, Wilmot studied at Yale University and Vanderbilt University before moving into academia.

He became connected with Nigeria’s left-wing intellectual movement during the post-independence era and was invited to the country by northern political figures, including Aminu Kano and M.D. Yusuf.

Yusuf, who was Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police at the time, reportedly introduced him to ABU’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Ishaya Audu, who later employed him.

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Wilmot would go on to work alongside some of Nigeria’s most influential Marxist scholars, including Yusuf Bala Usman, Yusuf Bangura, Bjorn Beckman, Jibrin Ibrahim and Raufu Mustapha.

His supporters saw him as a fearless intellectual who challenged injustice, while critics accused him of taking controversial positions on some of Nigeria’s biggest political questions.

The Biafra connection that keeps returning

The Biafra connection that keeps returning

Years after his deportation, Wilmot’s comments about the Nigerian Civil War continued to attract attention.

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In an interview with Daily Trust published in 2023, titled “Why I cannot live in Nigeria Again,” Wilmot spoke about his involvement during the 1967–1970 Nigeria-Biafra War.

He said he worked with Nigerian intelligence officials and others to prevent France from recognising Biafra and supplying support to the separatist movement.

Speaking about how he got his ABU appointment, Wilmot said:

“Because M.D. Yusuf thought I would do a better job at the ABU rather than Southern Universities. So, he sent me to Ishaya Audu (the vice chancellor) and he gave me a job.”

In his 2007 book, “Interventions VI: Nigeria: The Nightmare Scenario,” Wilmot also wrote that those who brought him to ABU believed he could help transform the university into a more African-focused intellectual centre.

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However, his role during the civil war has remained controversial, especially among those who believe the Biafran struggle represented a fight for self-determination.

A deportation that became a national talking point

Nigerian security agents reportedly forced Patrick Wilmot into a vehicle and deported him to London in 1988.

A deportation that became a national talking point

When Wilmot was removed from Nigeria in 1988, many students and academics protested, arguing that the government was targeting a respected lecturer because of his political opinions.

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His critics, however, defended the government’s action, saying national security concerns justified his removal.

The episode happened during Nigeria’s military era, when freedom of expression and political opposition were heavily restricted.

The Babangida administration faced several controversies during that period, including crackdowns on activists, journalists and academics accused of opposing the government.

Decades later, the argument is still alive

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Decades later, the argument is still alive

More than 35 years after his deportation, Patrick Wilmot remains a divisive figure.

To some Nigerians, he represents the foreign intellectual who became deeply involved in the country’s politics and conflicts.

To others, he represents an academic who challenged power and paid the price for speaking openly.

His story also continues to reopen bigger conversations about Nigeria’s civil war, the unresolved issues around ethnicity, federalism, resource control and the question of whether the country’s political structure has truly addressed the grievances that existed before and after the war.

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