Cath Bowie becomes the world’s oldest female Fortnite streamer at 78, earning a Guinness World Record for her gaming passion

Cath Bowie becomes the world’s oldest female Fortnite streamer at 78, earning a Guinness World Record for her gaming passion

78-year-old grandma proves age is just a number after becoming Fortnite streaming queen

A 78-year-old Scottish grandmother, Cath Bowie, has made history as the world’s oldest female Fortnite streamer after proving age is no barrier to gaming.

Scottish grandmother Cath Bowie, known online as “grumpygran1948,” has earned a Guinness World Record as the oldest female Fortnite streamer.

The 78-year-old plays and streams Fortnite for several hours daily and has built a following of more than 24,000 people on Twitch.

Bowie started playing Fortnite in 2017 after watching her grandson play the game and has continued enjoying it for nearly nine years.

She encouraged older people to try gaming, saying nobody should be told they are too old to start something new.

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Who says gaming is only for young people? A 78-year-old Scottish grandmother has just proved that age is not stopping anyone from chasing their passion.

Cath Bowie, popularly known online as “grumpygran1948,” has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest female Fortnite streamer.

The grandmother, who streams herself playing the popular battle royale game Fortnite, spends hours entertaining viewers online and has built a loyal community of fans who tune in to watch her gameplay.

According to Guinness World Records, Bowie regularly streams for up to six hours a day and has gained more than 24,000 followers on Twitch.

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Her gaming journey started in 2017 when she saw her grandson playing Fortnite after the launch of its Battle Royale mode. Instead of dismissing it as a “young person’s game,” Bowie decided to give it a try — and she has been hooked ever since.

“Nearly nine years later, I am still playing it, still absolutely loving it and although still growing older, I have never made my age a deterrent,” Bowie told Guinness World Records.

“Although I have tried several other games, I have never found the excitement that I get from Fortnite. I call myself a ‘Fortniter’ more than a gamer.”

Bowie’s online name, grumpygran1948, was actually suggested by her granddaughter as a joke. She explained that the name does not really describe her personality because, according to her, everyone knows she does not grump.

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On her Twitch profile, Bowie describes herself as “chatty, friendly, never toxic and a true bot.”

Her achievement was featured in the Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition 2027, alongside other record-breaking gamers from around the world, including Max Baker, who became the youngest video game developer after creating his own game at just 10 years old.

The 78-year-old grandmother streamed Fortnite gameplay for hours daily under her username, “grumpygran1948.”

Alice Bell, editor of Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition 2027, said the publication shows that gaming is for people of all ages and backgrounds.

“At Guinness World Records, we believe gaming is for everyone, and this Edition showcases gamers of different generations and cultures from around the world,” she said.

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Bowie also shared a message for anyone who thinks they are too old to start something new.

According to her, people should not allow age to stop them from exploring new interests.

“The most important thing of all is that in all these years I have continued to enjoy every day, every week, every month and every year that I have played and streamed,” she said.