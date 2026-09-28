Danielle Adewusi represents Lagos as she wins the Miss Universe Nigeria 2026 crown

Danielle Adewusi represents Lagos as she wins the Miss Universe Nigeria 2026 crown

Danielle Adewusi defeats 19 contestants to become Miss Universe Nigeria 2026, see the full list of winners from the night

Danielle Adewusi of Lagos has been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2026 after defeating 19 contestants at the grand finale in Lagos. She will represent Nigeria at Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico.

Lagos representative Danielle Adewusi emerged winner of Miss Universe Nigeria 2026 after competing against 19 contestants.

Anita Osikhena of Edo and Myya Jones of Cross River emerged first and second runners-up respectively.

Adewusi will represent Nigeria at the 75th Miss Universe Festival in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Her “Scrub the Stigma” advocacy project focused on women’s health will be presented on the global stage.

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Lagos State representative, Danielle Adewusi, has officially become the new Miss Universe Nigeria 2026 after taking home the crown at the grand finale of the beauty pageant held in Lagos.

The event, which took place on Sunday at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, saw 20 contestants battle for the coveted title after weeks of activities including camp challenges, advocacy presentations, talent displays and runway performances.

At the end of the night, Adewusi came out on top, leaving other contestants behind to become Nigeria’s representative at the upcoming Miss Universe competition.

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According to Silverbird, the organisation behind the pageant, Adewusi stood out because of her “confidence, intelligence, elegance and commitment to social impact” before eventually winning the judges over during the final question-and-answer session.

The newly crowned queen will now fly Nigeria’s flag at the 75th Miss Universe Festival scheduled to hold on November 24 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

She will also showcase her advocacy initiative, “Scrub the Stigma,” a project focused on creating awareness around women’s health issues.

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Full Miss Universe Nigeria 2026 results

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After a competitive finale, the final placements were announced as:

Winner : Danielle Adewusi — Lagos

1st Runner-Up : Anita Osikhena — Edo

2nd Runner-Up : Myya Jones — Cross River

3rd Runner-Up : Oluwafunmibi Ajaja — Ekiti

4th Runner-Up: Melissa Toghanro — Delta

The Top 10 finalists also included Benedicta Iferike from Abuja, Chidinma Oluku from Abia, Precious Chinah from Rivers, Eno Idungafa from Akwa Ibom and Edidiong Udoidua from Ebonyi.

Cross River representative Myya Jones secured her place among the Top Five after receiving the highest number of votes in the fast-track voting category.

Meanwhile, Delta’s Melissa Toghanro earned another major recognition as she was selected to represent Nigeria at Miss Supranational.

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Edo contestant shines with multiple awards

Although Anita Osikhena did not take home the main crown, the Edo representative had a memorable night after winning some of the biggest awards at the event.

She emerged winner of the Pitch Your Dream Competition, receiving ₦1 million from Yolo Island alongside a two-night all-expenses-paid stay at Yolo Island Beach Resort.

Osikhena also won the Best Advocacy Project award, where she received ₦500,000 and a one-year supply of Golden Penny products.

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Other special award winners from the competition included:

Most Photogenic : Miss Akwa Ibom

Miss Amity : Miss Ekiti

Best Evening Dress : Miss Edo

Top Model : Miss Oyo

Best National Costume : Miss Osun

Best Talent: Miss Ogun

President of Silverbird Group and National Director of Miss Universe Nigeria, Guy Murray-Bruce, crowned Danielle Adewusi at the end of the ceremony.