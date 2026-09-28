Customers demand refunds after paying upfront for heavily discounted food as Osogbo company unexpectedly shuts down

Customers in Osogbo are demanding refunds after paying upfront for discounted rice, cooking oil and other food items they say were not delivered.

Customers in Osogbo, Osun State, are demanding refunds after a food company reportedly stopped operating before fulfilling prepaid orders.

The company reportedly sold rice, cooking oil, spaghetti and semovita well below prevailing market prices, attracting customers from across Osun.

Police were reportedly deployed to the premises as customers sought answers, but the company has not publicly explained what happened.

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Customers who paid in advance for heavily discounted rice, cooking oil, spaghetti and semovita gathered in Osogbo, Osun State, on Monday to demand refunds after the company they bought from suddenly stopped operating.

Police officers were reportedly deployed to the premises, in the Odi-Olowo area, on Monday as scores of customers gathered at the premises of a food company that has suddenly stopped operating, demanding answers and their money back.

Reports indicate the company sold rice, cooking oil, spaghetti and semovita at prices well below market rates. Customers say they paid in advance for food packages that they have not received. The business is located around the Odi-Olowo area of the city, reportedly opposite the NEPA office.

Hundreds of residents in Osogbo are in panic after a company selling rice,oil, spaghetti & semovita at very low prices suddenly shut down. Many had paid large sums of money expecting food packages before the company closed. The werey don sc@m people collect millions run away 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/oGIxVzkPXH — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) September 28, 2026

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The number of affected customers and the total amount paid have not been independently confirmed. Social media posts circulating since Monday put the figures at "hundreds" of residents and "millions" of naira, but neither claim has been verified.

According to reports, the company operated an advance-order system. Customers paid upfront and were told to return in about seven days to collect their goods. Sources also say that a 50kg bag of rice was being sold for between ₦20,000 and ₦30,000, against a market price of ₦60,000 to ₦70,000, while a carton of Indomie went for between ₦5,000 and ₦7,000, against about ₦14,000.

Multiple reports confirm that some earlier customers did receive their orders. That built confidence in the business and drew in more people from across Osun State and beyond, helped by a growing social media presence.

Customers at the scene also said the shop was empty on the day many were due to collect their orders. The operators are reportedly unreachable. Police officers, reportedly arriving in six trucks, were at the premises to keep order while the customers protested, calling on the authorities to investigate and help them recover their money.

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As of the time of this report, the company has not issued a statement, and there is no publicly available comment from the Osun State Police Command or the state government. The name of the company has not been confirmed, and it is not clear whether any complaints have been formally lodged.