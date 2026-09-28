MEXC launches MEXC Global Card with up to 10% cashback and 7% annualized returns

MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has officially launched the MEXC Global Card , extending its 0-fee philosophy from trading to payments and everyday spending. For a limited time, cardholders can enjoy 0 fees and earn up to 10% USDT cashback, while those who subscribe to eligible USDT products through MEXC Earn can also access annualised returns of up to 7%, further reducing the cost of using digital assets for everyday payments.

According to Paymentscan data, actual crypto card spending reached approximately $759 million in July 2026, about 2.5 times the level recorded a year earlier. As demand for crypto payments continues to grow, users are placing greater emphasis on payment costs, capital efficiency, and spending flexibility.

Built on Visa's global acceptance network, the MEXC Global Card supports Apple Pay and Google Pay, providing a lower-cost and more efficient way to spend digital assets. Its four key highlights are:

1. Limited-Time 0 Fees Lower the Cost of Digital Asset Payments

The MEXC Global Card charges no card issuance fee, annual fee, or top-up fee. From launch through September 30, 2026, all purchases will incur 0 fees. After the promotional period, rates will start from as low as 1%.

Purchase transactions are settled using Visa's exchange rates. Other than foreign exchange fees that Visa may charge for certain currencies under its rules, MEXC applies no additional exchange-rate markup, giving users greater transparency over payment costs.

2. Cashback and Yield Work Together to Make Spending More Rewarding

The MEXC Global Card offers 4% to 10% USDT cashback, with a monthly cashback cap of up to 800 USDT. After their cards are issued and activated, users can activate the MEXC VVIP Standard tier to enjoy a base cashback rate of 4%. They can further increase their M-Score through Earn products, trading, and platform tasks to unlock higher cashback rates.

In addition, MEXC Global Card users can subscribe to the card-exclusive flexible savings product through MEXC Earn and earn an annualised return of up to 7% on subscribed USDT. Together, these two mechanisms cover both spending and idle-asset scenarios, helping users improve capital efficiency across payments and asset management.

3. High Spending Limits Support a Wide Range of Payment Scenarios

The MEXC Global Card supports purchases of up to 80,000 USDT per transaction and up to 1,000,000 USDT per day, offering greater flexibility for high-value payments. Users can manage both everyday purchases and larger transactions without repeatedly splitting payments to stay within per-transaction limits.

4. Fast Application With Instant Virtual Card Activation

After completing MEXC's advanced identity verification, users can begin the card application process, which takes approximately one to two minutes. Once approved, the virtual card is available for immediate use, enabling users to quickly begin making digital asset payments. MEXC is also launching a referral program, under which eligible referrers and new users can receive rewards of 20 USDT and 10 USDT, respectively.

MEXC CEO Vugar Usi said, “The MEXC Global Card is more than a payment product. It is a step toward closing the full user lifecycle on-chain and reimagining what ‘Infinite Opportunities’ means in everyday life. We want users to see digital assets not simply as an investment tool, but as part of a complete financial journey, from saving and yield-generating products to principal-protected solutions and, ultimately, everyday spending. With the MEXC Global Card, users can keep their assets in digital form until the very last second, giving them the freedom to move seamlessly from holding and managing their assets to using them in the real world. This is our vision for life on-chain: a financial ecosystem where digital assets do not sit on the sidelines, but become an active part of how people save, grow, and spend their money.”

Eligible users in supported regions can apply through the official MEXC Global Card page . For further details, please refer to the information published on the official page.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenised assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.