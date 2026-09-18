Advertisement

Alex Otti says he will retire from politics after his tenure, wants younger Nigerians to take over

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 15:13 - 18 September 2026
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has said he will retire from politics after completing his tenure, insisting that younger Nigerians should be given the opportunity to take over leadership.
Abia Governor Alex Otti says he will retire from politics after completing his tenure, urging younger Nigerians to take over leadership roles.
Advertisement

  • Alex Otti says he will retire from active politics after completing his tenure as Abia governor.

Advertisement

  • The governor ruled out plans to contest for the Senate or seek another political office.

  • Otti said younger Nigerians should be given opportunities to lead the country.

  • He said he does not want to become a political godfather after leaving office.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has said he plans to retire from active politics after completing his tenure, adding that younger Nigerians should be given the opportunity to take over leadership roles.

Advertisement

Otti made the statement while speaking about his political future, where he ruled out plans to seek another elective position after leaving office. He said he was not interested in contesting for a Senate seat or remaining involved in politics after completing his mandate as governor.

“I keep saying it, I’m not interested in anything else. I don’t even want to go to the Senate. I’m not interested. Once I finish this one, I will retire,” Otti said.

The governor said he believes leadership should make room for younger Nigerians, adding that the next generation should be allowed to contribute to the country’s development.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State
Governor Alex Otti of Abia State

Otti also said he does not want to become a political godfather after leaving office, stressing that he would rather step aside and allow younger leaders to emerge.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to be a godfather. I want to finish what I’m doing and leave,” he said.

The Abia governor was elected in 2023 on the platform of the Labour Party after defeating the candidate of the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okey Ahiwe, and other contenders in the state’s governorship election.

RELATED: Lagos governorship aspirant Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is learning to speak Yoruba ahead of 2027 election

Before joining politics, Otti had a career in banking and served as the Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank before the bank’s merger with Access Bank.

Since assuming office in 2023, he has focused on infrastructure, public sector reforms and improving services in Abia State.

Advertisement

Otti’s current tenure is expected to end in 2027, after which he said he intends to step away from active politics and allow younger Nigerians to take up leadership responsibilities.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Emir Sanusi tells Nigerians not to “sell their house” just to invest in Dangote shares
News
18.09.2026
Emir Sanusi tells Nigerians not to “sell their house” just to invest in Dangote shares
Alex Otti says he will retire from politics after his tenure, wants younger Nigerians to take over
News
18.09.2026
Alex Otti says he will retire from politics after his tenure, wants younger Nigerians to take over
These are the five youngest presidential candidates for the 2027 election, aged between 35 to 48
Lifestyle
18.09.2026
These are the five youngest presidential candidates for the 2027 election, aged between 35 to 48
Charly Boy celebrates daughter's engagement to a woman, sparks reactions online
Entertainment
18.09.2026
Charly Boy celebrates daughter's engagement to a woman, sparks reactions online
Baba, the tortoise believed to be 420 years old, at the Alaafin of Oyo’s Palace in Oyo
News
18.09.2026
Alaafin’s ‘420-year-old’ tortoise is dead — but how old was Baba really?
23-year-old Botany graduate says “nobody needs my degree” after 3 years of job hunting
Lifestyle
18.09.2026
23-year-old Botany graduate says “nobody needs my degree” after 3 years of job hunting