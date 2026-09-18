Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has said he will retire from politics after completing his tenure, insisting that younger Nigerians should be given the opportunity to take over leadership.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has said he will retire from politics after completing his tenure, insisting that younger Nigerians should be given the opportunity to take over leadership.

Alex Otti says he will retire from politics after his tenure, wants younger Nigerians to take over

Abia Governor Alex Otti says he will retire from politics after completing his tenure, urging younger Nigerians to take over leadership roles.

Alex Otti says he will retire from active politics after completing his tenure as Abia governor.

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The governor ruled out plans to contest for the Senate or seek another political office.

Otti said younger Nigerians should be given opportunities to lead the country.

He said he does not want to become a political godfather after leaving office.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has said he plans to retire from active politics after completing his tenure, adding that younger Nigerians should be given the opportunity to take over leadership roles.

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Otti made the statement while speaking about his political future, where he ruled out plans to seek another elective position after leaving office. He said he was not interested in contesting for a Senate seat or remaining involved in politics after completing his mandate as governor.

“I keep saying it, I’m not interested in anything else. I don’t even want to go to the Senate. I’m not interested. Once I finish this one, I will retire,” Otti said.

The governor said he believes leadership should make room for younger Nigerians, adding that the next generation should be allowed to contribute to the country’s development.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State

Otti also said he does not want to become a political godfather after leaving office, stressing that he would rather step aside and allow younger leaders to emerge.

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“I don’t want to be a godfather. I want to finish what I’m doing and leave,” he said.

The Abia governor was elected in 2023 on the platform of the Labour Party after defeating the candidate of the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okey Ahiwe, and other contenders in the state’s governorship election.

Before joining politics, Otti had a career in banking and served as the Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank before the bank’s merger with Access Bank.

Since assuming office in 2023, he has focused on infrastructure, public sector reforms and improving services in Abia State.

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