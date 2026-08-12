How Oyo is fighting insecurity in 2026

How Oyo is fighting insecurity in 2026

From QR-code Okada to surveillance aircraft: How Oyo is fighting insecurity in 2026

Oyo has tightened security in 2026 with QR-code Okada jackets, a night riding ban, 1,000 forest guards and surveillance aircraft.

Oyo has introduced tougher security measures in 2026.

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Okada riders face stricter rules and night restrictions.

The state is deploying forest guards and surveillance aircraft.

Oyo State has stepped up its security measures in 2026, introducing new restrictions, strengthening community security structures and deploying technology to help authorities monitor the state.

The measures range from QR code identification for commercial motorcycle riders to a nighttime restriction on Okada operations, the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards and the arrival of two surveillance aircraft.

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The push followed growing security concerns in parts of the state, including the May 2026 abduction of pupils, students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

Here are the major security measures Oyo has implemented or strengthened in 2026.

QR-code jackets for Okada riders

How Oyo’s QR-code Okada jacket works

Oyo's QR-code jacket system requires commercial motorcycle operators to register under the state's Residents' Registration Scheme and wear government-approved jackets carrying unique QR codes.

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The policy itself dates back to November 2023, so it is not a new 2026 policy. However, the identification system remains part of Oyo's wider security approach to commercial motorcycle operations.

The QR code allows authorities to verify registered riders and distinguish legitimate operators from unregistered ones. The state has said the system can support rider verification, crime prevention and emergency tracking.

Oyo has also moved to ensure that motorcycles have proper number plates and registration particulars.

The state is also tightening motorcycle identification beyond QR-code jackets. Oyo has partnered with the FRSC to enforce registered number plates and vehicle particulars for commercial motorcycles , with impoundment planned for violators.

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On July 28, the state announced a partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps to enforce the requirement and begin impounding motorcycles without the required documentation.

Night restriction on Okada operations

Riders operating outside of the approved hours risk having their bikes impounded.

OYRTMA subsequently impounded 32 motorcycles and tricycles during an overnight enforcement operation in Ibadan.

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The government said the measure is intended to strengthen security, enforce vehicle registration rules and improve traffic management.

The restriction is already being enforced. On June 29, OYRTMA said it impounded 32 commercial motorcycles and tricycles operating during the prohibited hours in Ibadan.

The operation covered areas including Agodi Gate, Bodija, the University of Ibadan, Sango, Mokola, Dugbe, Challenge and Ring Road.

1,000 forest guards for Oyo

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Forest guards

Following the May 15 abduction in Oriire, President Bola Tinubu approved the immediate recruitment of 1,000 forest guards for deployment across Oyo's forest reserves.

The Federal Government said the guards would provide surveillance, intelligence gathering and rapid response in forest areas that have increasingly become hideouts for criminals.

The Federal Government also said it would consider a request for a military post in the affected area.

Two surveillance aircraft arrive

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Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde inspects one of the two newly acquired surveillance aircraft following its arrival at the Ibadan airport in July 2026.

Oyo also received two surveillance aircraft in July to strengthen aerial intelligence, surveillance and rapid response against criminal activity.

The aircraft arrived in Ibadan on July 28 after being reassembled at a Nigerian Air Force facility in Lagos.

The state said the aircraft will support security agencies, including the Amotekun Corps, by improving aerial surveillance, intelligence gathering and rapid response.

Governor Makinde said the aircraft were acquired because of Oyo's large landmass and the need to complement security personnel operating on the ground.

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Amotekun and community security groups

Amotekun Corps

Oyo also strengthened the legal framework for community-based security in 2026.

Makinde signed Executive Order No. 001 of 2026 to regulate, register and coordinate associations, groups and organisations providing security and allied services in the state.

The aim is to ensure that groups involved in community security operate within a coordinated framework rather than independently.

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The state has also continued to rely on Amotekun, Operation Burst, local intelligence and other security agencies as part of its wider security architecture.

Together, the measures show that Oyo's 2026 security strategy is moving beyond conventional policing.

The state is combining rider identification, movement restrictions, vehicle registration, forest surveillance, community security and aerial intelligence to respond to threats across both urban and rural areas.