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Driving with worn-out tyres attracts a ₦3,000 FRSC fine: Major Nigerian traffic offences and their penalties

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 14:16 - 22 June 2026
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Major Nigerian traffic offences and their penalties
Full list of major Nigerian traffic offences and their penalties
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You are rushing to beat the manic morning traffic in Lagos, Abuja, or Port Harcourt, and suddenly, a flashing light or a hand wave from a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) official brings you to a grinding halt. 

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Your heart should have done a quick flip, but you’re confident a few pennies might solve the problem. 

Many Nigerian drivers view traffic laws as minor suggestions until they are hit with a heavy fine or, worse, their vehicle is impounded.

Shockingly, something as simple as driving with worn-out tyres attracts a ₦3,000 fine in Nigeria.

Knowing the official FRSC offences and penalties can save you from a major financial headache and keep you safe on the road.

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READ NEXT: Lagos govt warns motorists against fake VIN, hidden number plate

Driving with worn-out tyres attracts a ₦3,000 fine

4,651 drivers’ licences unclaimed in Delta – FRSC [Peoples Gazette]

It is easy to push off buying new tyres. After all, "it’s not deflated, right?"

According to the official FRSC guidelines, driving with worn-out tyres (offence code TYV) carries a ₦3,000 fine.

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While ₦3,000 might not sound like a fortune, the real cost isn't just the monetary penalty. 

Worn-out tyres lose their grip on Nigeria’s notoriously unpredictable roads and could cause a catastrophic road accident.

FRSC marshals actively look for bald or "tokunbo" (expired/badly worn) tyres because they are one of the leading causes of highway accidents.

READ ALSO: 5 Clear Signs It’s Time to Replace Your Car Tires

Major Nigerian traffic offences and their fines

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FRSC arrests traffic offenders
FRSC arrests traffic offenders

To help you stay on the right side of the law, here is a comprehensive breakdown of the heavy hitters and common traffic violations compiled from official FRSC regulations:

Traffic Offence

Fine

Dangerous driving 

₦50,000 

Operating a vehicle with forged documents 

₦20,000 

Driving without a valid driver's licence or with an expired licence 

₦10,000 

Overloading violation 

₦10,000 

Driving under the influence (DUI) 

₦5,000 

Using a mobile phone while driving 

₦4,000 

Driving with worn-out tyres 

₦3,000 

Expired vehicle licence 

₦3,000 

No caution sign in the vehicle 

₦3,000 

Seat belt violation

₦2,000

These fines are based on the FRSC's traffic offence schedule issued under the Federal Road Safety Commission Act and the National Road Traffic Regulations. 

What happens if your vehicle is impounded?

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FRSC impounds 60 vehicles over number plate violations

Getting ticketed is one thing, but having your car towed to an FRSC yard is a completely different ball game.

If your vehicle is officially booked and impounded for a severe violation, a ticking financial clock begins.

Once your vehicle is towed to an FRSC yard, a custody fee of ₦200 per day kicks in immediately after the initial 24-hour grace period.

If you let your car sit there while trying to sort out paperwork or raise money for a heavy fine like Dangerous Driving (₦50,000), that daily storage fee will quietly stack up, making your vehicle's release even more expensive.

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READ ALSO: Full list of major road projects President Tinubu has commissioned since taking office

How to avoid FRSC troubles while driving

FRSC officials stopping a driver for a traffic offence.
FRSC officials stopping a driver for a traffic offence.

The absolute best way to handle a traffic fine is to avoid getting one in the first place. A simple routine check can keep your wallet intact:

  • Inspect your tyres: Check the tread depth regularly. If the grooves are smooth or you can see wire mesh, swap them out before the road marshals point them out for you.

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  • Keep a paper trail: Make sure your driver's licence, vehicle licence, and insurance are valid. Take 5 minutes to verify they haven't expired.

  • Get a safety kit: Never drive without a fire extinguisher, a spare tyre, and a reflective C-Caution triangle in your boot. Missing a caution sign alone is an instant ₦3,000 fine.

  • Drop the phone: Switch to hands-free or wait until you park. A quick ₦4,000 fine for a text message simply isn't worth it.

READ NEXT: Why Are People Putting Plastic Bottles on Their Tyres?

Safe driving isn't just about avoiding penalties; it's about making sure you and your passengers make it home in one piece.

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Driving with worn-out tyres attracts a ₦3,000 FRSC fine: Major Nigerian traffic offences and their penalties
Lifestyle
22.06.2026
Driving with worn-out tyres attracts a ₦3,000 FRSC fine: Major Nigerian traffic offences and their penalties