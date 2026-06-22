Driving with worn-out tyres attracts a ₦3,000 FRSC fine: Major Nigerian traffic offences and their penalties

Full list of major Nigerian traffic offences and their penalties

You are rushing to beat the manic morning traffic in Lagos, Abuja, or Port Harcourt, and suddenly, a flashing light or a hand wave from a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) official brings you to a grinding halt.

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Your heart should have done a quick flip, but you’re confident a few pennies might solve the problem.

Many Nigerian drivers view traffic laws as minor suggestions until they are hit with a heavy fine or, worse, their vehicle is impounded.

Shockingly, something as simple as driving with worn-out tyres attracts a ₦3,000 fine in Nigeria.

Knowing the official FRSC offences and penalties can save you from a major financial headache and keep you safe on the road.

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Driving with worn-out tyres attracts a ₦3,000 fine

It is easy to push off buying new tyres. After all, "it’s not deflated, right?"

According to the official FRSC guidelines, driving with worn-out tyres (offence code TYV) carries a ₦3,000 fine.

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While ₦3,000 might not sound like a fortune, the real cost isn't just the monetary penalty.

Worn-out tyres lose their grip on Nigeria’s notoriously unpredictable roads and could cause a catastrophic road accident.

FRSC marshals actively look for bald or "tokunbo" (expired/badly worn) tyres because they are one of the leading causes of highway accidents.

Major Nigerian traffic offences and their fines

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FRSC arrests traffic offenders

To help you stay on the right side of the law, here is a comprehensive breakdown of the heavy hitters and common traffic violations compiled from official FRSC regulations:

Traffic Offence Fine Dangerous driving ₦50,000 Operating a vehicle with forged documents ₦20,000 Driving without a valid driver's licence or with an expired licence ₦10,000 Overloading violation ₦10,000 Driving under the influence (DUI) ₦5,000 Using a mobile phone while driving ₦4,000 Driving with worn-out tyres ₦3,000 Expired vehicle licence ₦3,000 No caution sign in the vehicle ₦3,000 Seat belt violation ₦2,000

These fines are based on the FRSC's traffic offence schedule issued under the Federal Road Safety Commission Act and the National Road Traffic Regulations.

What happens if your vehicle is impounded?

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FRSC impounds 60 vehicles over number plate violations

Getting ticketed is one thing, but having your car towed to an FRSC yard is a completely different ball game.

If your vehicle is officially booked and impounded for a severe violation, a ticking financial clock begins.

Once your vehicle is towed to an FRSC yard, a custody fee of ₦200 per day kicks in immediately after the initial 24-hour grace period.

If you let your car sit there while trying to sort out paperwork or raise money for a heavy fine like Dangerous Driving (₦50,000), that daily storage fee will quietly stack up, making your vehicle's release even more expensive.

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READ ALSO: Full list of major road projects President Tinubu has commissioned since taking office

How to avoid FRSC troubles while driving

FRSC officials stopping a driver for a traffic offence.

The absolute best way to handle a traffic fine is to avoid getting one in the first place. A simple routine check can keep your wallet intact:

Inspect your tyres: Check the tread depth regularly. If the grooves are smooth or you can see wire mesh, swap them out before the road marshals point them out for you.

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Keep a paper trail: Make sure your driver's licence, vehicle licence, and insurance are valid. Take 5 minutes to verify they haven't expired.

Get a safety kit: Never drive without a fire extinguisher, a spare tyre, and a reflective C-Caution triangle in your boot. Missing a caution sign alone is an instant ₦3,000 fine.

Drop the phone: Switch to hands-free or wait until you park. A quick ₦4,000 fine for a text message simply isn't worth it.