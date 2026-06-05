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Insecurity: Gov Seyi Makinde sets operating hours for okada riders in Oyo

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 23:09 - 05 June 2026
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Governor Seyi Makinde restricts the movement of okada riders
Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has imposed restrictions on commercial motorcycle operations as part of new measures aimed at tackling insecurity following the recent school kidnapping in the state.
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  • Governor Seyi Makinde has imposed restrictions on commercial motorcycle movement across Oyo State.

  • The measure follows the recent abduction of pupils and teachers in the state.

  • he government says motorcycles are increasingly being used by criminal elements.

  • Authorities insist the directive is a security measure, not a total ban on okada operations.

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Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has imposed new restrictions on the movement of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada, between 5:30am to 10:30pm as part of efforts to strengthen security across the state following the recent abduction of pupils and teachers.

The directive was contained in Executive Order No. 002 of 2026 signed by the governor, introducing limits on when commercial motorcycle operators can ply roads across Oyo State.

The move comes amid heightened security concerns triggered by the kidnapping of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area, an incident that sparked widespread outrage and renewed debate about the safety of schools and rural communities.

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde
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According to the state government, intelligence and security assessments indicated that motorcycles are frequently used by criminal elements to move around undetected, particularly during periods when security monitoring becomes more difficult.

Makinde said the restriction is intended to support ongoing efforts by security agencies to curb criminal activities and improve surveillance across the state.

The governor, however, clarified that the measure does not amount to a total ban on commercial motorcycle operations.

Instead, he said it is a targeted security intervention designed to strike a balance between protecting residents and preserving the livelihoods of thousands of people who depend on the business for income and transportation.

The latest order is one of several security-related measures introduced by the state government in recent months.

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Earlier, Makinde signed an executive order regulating the operations of vigilante and community security groups, requiring them to register with the government and operate within a structured legal framework.

The administration said the regulation was aimed at improving coordination among security stakeholders while ensuring accountability among local security outfits.

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde

The restriction on okada movement is expected to be enforced by security agencies across the state.

RELATED: Oyo school kidnapping: Sunday Igboho threatens to name politicians behind attack, says government rejected his rescue offer

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The development comes as authorities continue efforts to secure the release of abducted pupils and teachers and address growing concerns over insecurity in parts of Oyo State.

The decision has already generated discussions among residents, with some viewing it as a necessary step to improve security, while others are concerned about its impact on transportation and businesses that rely on commercial motorcycles.

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