‘Second belle don enter’ — Priscilla Ojo claps back at Tanzanians telling her to free Juma Jux

Tanzanian fans ask Priscilla Ojo to “free” husband Juma Jux after his weight loss, prompting a playful response from the Nigerian influencer.

Tanzanian fans have asked Priscilla Ojo to “free” her husband Juma Jux after noticing his slimmer appearance.

Priscilla responded to the comments with the playful remark, “second belle don enter.”

Jux and his sister have previously defended his weight loss and said he is happy with his current physique.

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Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo has clapped back at a wave of Tanzanian social media users demanding she "free" her husband, singer Juma Jux, after fans expressed concern over his noticeably slimmer appearance.

The backlash began after Jux attended the widely publicized wedding of Nigerian influencers Jarvis and Peller, where fans noticed he looked significantly slimmer than they remembered.

Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux [Instagram/@priscillaojo]

The observation quickly snowballed into a #FreeJumaJux campaign among Tanzanian fans, with many linking his weight loss directly to his marriage to Priscilla. One commenter wrote, "Free Jux. He's a big artist, and seeing him lose so much weight so suddenly is really worrying and painful for his fans."

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The comments flooded both Priscilla and Jux's social media pages, with some fans playfully, and some more seriously, urging Priscilla to "leave their brother alone."

Rather than stay silent, Priscilla engaged directly with critics in her comment section, dismissing the concerns with humour. Responding to the pile-on, she quipped that "second belle don enter," a cheeky Nigerian expression suggesting the changes people were seeing were simply signs of a happy, well-fed marriage rather than neglect.

Tanzanian music star Juma Jux | Credit: Instagram

She insisted her husband was doing just fine and playfully suggested he was enjoying all the attention his new look was generating.

Screenshots of the exchange quickly went viral, splitting reactions online. While some found the back-and-forth funny, others defended the couple and pushed back on critics for what they described as unnecessary policing of Jux's physical appearance.

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Jux himself has previously addressed questions about his slimmer look, saying he is happy with his current physique. His sister, Fatima, has also spoken up in his defence, backing both his transformation and his relationship with Priscilla.

Priscilla, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, and Jux, a Tanzanian Bongo Flava star, married in 2025, and their relationship has continued to draw significant attention across both Nigeria and Tanzania.