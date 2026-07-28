Kara Bridge repair suspended yet again: FG to announce new date for failed expansion joint reconstruction — what Lagos–Ibadan Expressway commuters should know

The Federal Government has suspended Kara Bridge repair on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Here is what commuters need to know about affected sections, traffic and alternative routes.

FG suspended planned repair work on Kara Bridge.

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The affected area is the outward-Lagos section of the bridge.

Authorities have not announced a new repair date.

Motorists can continue using the route until new traffic measures are introduced.

The Federal Government has suspended the planned repair work on the Kara Bridge section of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, days after announcing that reconstruction of a damaged expansion joint would begin.

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The repair, which was expected to affect traffic movement along the busy expressway corridor, has been put on hold, with authorities saying a new commencement date will be announced.

The Acting Federal Controller of Works in Ogun State, Richard Adeleye, confirmed the suspension, saying motorists would be informed once a new schedule for the intervention is approved.

What part of Kara Bridge was affected?

The planned repair was targeted at the outward-Lagos section of Kara Bridge — the part of the expressway used by motorists travelling from Lagos towards Ogun State and other destinations along the Lagos–Ibadan corridor.

The work became necessary after the failure of an expansion joint on the bridge.

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An expansion joint is a component installed on bridges to allow sections of the structure to expand and contract due to changes in temperature and movement caused by traffic. When damaged, it can affect the smooth passage of vehicles and requires attention to maintain safety.

Why was the repair suspended?

Authorities have not disclosed the specific reason for suspending the reconstruction. However, the Federal Government confirmed that the previously announced commencement date would no longer go ahead and that a revised date would be communicated to the public.

Are lanes on Kara Bridge still open?

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Following the suspension, the planned traffic management measures for the repair work are not currently in effect.

This means motorists can continue to use the affected section of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway under the existing traffic arrangement until a new repair date is announced.

Earlier plans had indicated that some lane restrictions would be introduced during the repair period to create a safe working area for engineers.

Expected traffic impact when work resumes

The Kara Bridge area is one of the busiest points on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, carrying heavy traffic daily, particularly during peak periods.

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When the repair eventually begins, commuters may experience:

Reduced lane availability around the bridge

Slower movement during rush hours

Longer travel times along the Lagos–Ibadan corridor

Possible traffic build-up around the Kara, Berger and Ojodu areas

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Motorists are advised to plan their journeys and monitor updates from relevant authorities before travelling.

Possible alternative routes for commuters

During periods of heavy congestion around Kara Bridge, motorists may consider alternative routes depending on their destinations.

Possible options include:

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Lagos–Ota–Abeokuta Road for some journeys towards Ogun State

Ikorodu–Sagamu corridor for some Lagos–Ogun trips

Local connecting roads around the Berger–Kara axis where accessible

However, commuters should check traffic conditions before choosing alternative routes, as increased traffic volume could affect these roads as well.

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When will the new repair date be announced?

The Federal Government has not announced a new date for the Kara Bridge repair.

Officials said further updates would be provided once arrangements for the reconstruction are completed.