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Oyo school kidnapping: ‘bandits are not asking for ransom, they want their leaders freed’ — Otitoju

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 20:07 - 04 June 2026
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Babajide Otitoju reveals that the bandits are not asking for ransom
Veteran journalist Babajide Kolade-Otitoju says armed groups in Nigeria are increasingly demanding the release of detained commanders instead of ransom, warning that the trend is complicating efforts to tackle insecurity.
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  • Baba jide Kolade-Otitoju says armed groups are demanding the release of detained leaders instead of ransom.

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  • He made the comments during a broadcast on TVC’s Journalists’ Hangout.

  • He linked the trend to past kidnappings and terrorist attacks in Nigeria.

  • He warned that such demands could complicate government response to insecurity.

Veteran journalist and TVC broadcaster Babajide Kolade-Otitoju has raised concerns over what he describes as a shifting pattern in Nigeria’s insecurity crisis, alleging that armed groups are increasingly demanding the release of their detained leaders rather than ransom payments.

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Otitoju made the remarks during a discussion on Journalists’ Hangout, where he reviewed recent incidents of kidnappings and violent attacks linked to armed groups operating in parts of the country.

According to him, the development represents a dangerous escalation in the tactics of the groups, as their demands are no longer primarily financial but focused on securing the freedom of their commanders in detention.

“Bandits are not asking for money, they are asking for their leaders in detention to be released,” he said.

Babajide Otitoju

He referenced past incidents, including attacks in parts of the North-Central and North-West regions, where armed groups allegedly carried out violent operations and later issued demands tied to the release of detained members.

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Otitoju also recalled the attack on a passenger train in previous years, noting that the attackers were reported to have presented lists of their commanders in custody, demanding their release as part of negotiations.

He argued that such demands place the Nigerian government in a difficult position, as conceding to them could encourage further attacks and complicate counterterrorism operations.

According to him, similar patterns have been observed in other kidnapping cases, where abductors reportedly insisted on prisoner exchanges instead of monetary ransom.

Otitoju further cited the case of a bandit leader identified as “Kachalla” in Zamfara State, who allegedly demanded the release of detained associates in exchange for hostages, including a retired military officer and his wife.

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RELATED: Four years later, court sentenced four people to death by hanging over Owo church massacre

He warned that the trend reflects a growing boldness among armed groups and raises difficult questions about how the state responds to hostage situations and negotiations.

Otitoju argued that repeated concessions in such cases could embolden criminal groups and weaken government authority over time.

He maintained that Nigeria must adopt stronger and more decisive measures to address insecurity, stressing that the situation has gone beyond conventional ransom-based kidnappings.

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