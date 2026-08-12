Footballer declared dead during pre-season match wakes up in mortuary hours later

A Nigerian footballer pronounced dead after collapsing during a pre-season match was reportedly found moving in a mortuary hours later.

Katsina United defender Chinedu Ozor collapsed during a pre-season match and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

He was reportedly found moving after being taken to the mortuary and was rushed back for treatment.

The 30-year-old footballer remains in intensive care as the circumstances surrounding his initial death pronouncement remain unclear.

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Katsina United defender Chinedu Ozor is currently in the intensive care unit of Katsina General Hospital after being pronounced dead following a collapse during a pre-season friendly, only to reportedly show signs of movement while at the mortuary.

Ozor, 30, collapsed roughly 10 to 13 minutes into Katsina United's pre-season friendly against Niger Tornadoes at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina on Tuesday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead.

Katsina United defender Chinedu Ozor

Katsina United subsequently announced his death in a statement, prompting condolence messages from clubs across the Nigeria Premier Football League, including his former sides Kano Pillars and Heartland.

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However, after his body was taken to Katsina General Hospital, medical personnel reportedly noticed movement. According to grassroots sports journalist Prince CJ, Ozor's hand was seen moving while he was at the mortuary, prompting those present to raise the alarm.

He was rushed back to the hospital and placed in intensive care, where he remains on oxygen as doctors work to revive him.

Katsina United defender Chinedu Ozor

Katsina United media officer Nasir Gide confirmed the sequence of events, saying the club had followed proper procedure at every stage. "When we rushed him to a nearby hospital, he was confirmed dead by a doctor. We collected a police report and took him back to Katsina General Hospital, where he was also said to be dead," Gide said.

His former club, Heartland, was among the first to share the update publicly, posting on X: "Reliable sources say Chinedu Ozor has been moved from the mortuary to the hospital after reportedly showing signs of movement. He is currently on oxygen as medics work to revive him."

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A Niger Tornadoes player who featured in Tuesday's match described the incident as devastating. "It was heartbreaking. We are hoping for a miracle," he said.

Ozor, a right-back, joined Katsina United this season after previously featuring for Abia Warriors, Lobi Stars, Sunshine Stars, Heartland and, most recently, Kano Pillars.